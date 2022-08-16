Similar to the rest of the series, Saints Row is being developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver. With this opportunity to start over, series developer Volition wanted to create criminals that were more relatable and one way of doing that was to show those goons starting from nothing. Each of the new criminals are just trying to make ends meet and head out on their own because they are tired of working for other gangs. Their goal is to get rich and take over the fictional city of Santo Ileso, a huge and vibrant sandbox in the American south west.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO