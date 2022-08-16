Read full article on original website
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
blavity.com
Twitter Pulled The Receipts After Spiritual Hypocrite Juanita Bynum Condemned Secular Music
Twitter is calling out Juanita Bynum after two videos of the gospel singer started circulating on social media. In one clip, the 63-year-old is seen telling a church congregation that someone isn’t saved if they listen to secular music. However, a Twitter user posted a second video of her dancing to Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine.”
Gamespot
Saints Row - Everything To Know
Similar to the rest of the series, Saints Row is being developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver. With this opportunity to start over, series developer Volition wanted to create criminals that were more relatable and one way of doing that was to show those goons starting from nothing. Each of the new criminals are just trying to make ends meet and head out on their own because they are tired of working for other gangs. Their goal is to get rich and take over the fictional city of Santo Ileso, a huge and vibrant sandbox in the American south west.
Gamespot
Quiz: Can You Guess These Games By Their ESRB Rating Descriptions?
The Entertainment Software Rating Board has been around for several decades, acting as the North American game industry's self-regulation division via its age ratings system. But alongside the ratings like E, T, and M, there are much longer descriptions available on the official ESRB website. Figuring out a game by a screenshot or even a description from the back of the box isn't all that tricky, but what about figuring out a game by just reading its rating description? That's the challenge we have for you, with 20 rating descriptions below. They're split up and labeled by release year, and any information that was too much of a giveaway was removed.
Gamespot
Jujutsu Kaisen #17 - Perfect Preparation
Hunted down by Okkotsu and on the brink of death, Itadori recalls a troubling family scene from his past. But why is the former form of Noritoshi Kamo there? As the sorcerers begin to take action toward suppressing the lethal culling game, Maki pays the Zen’in clan a visit…
Three Miami brothers built an animation app children are using to create digital images on phones, tablets
Remember the long days in Algebra class when drawing on corner pages of textbooks and flipping through the drawings was the best escape from boredom? There’s an app for that.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches October 18, Just In Time For Halloween
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 multiplayer game based on the classic film series, officially has a release date of October 18. Announced earlier this year, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting from today (August 18). The digital preorder gives players early access to Slimer, a custom particle thrower and proton pack, and special clothing colorways. Developer Illfonic also made the Friday the 13th game adaptation, so we can probably expect some similar asymmetrical multiplayer elements.
When CBeebies stage a show at the Globe, even Shakespeare would have loved the drama
Children’s TV stars dressed as Elizabethans have my four-year-old and me enthralled
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons' Upcoming Releases Include Dragonlance, Heist Campaigns, And A Book About Giants
Dungeons & Dragons has a lot coming out in the upcoming year, and during Wizards Presents, new D&D products were revealed. There will be six books released between November 2022 and Fall 2023, and the presentation revealed a little bit of information about each of them. On November 22 on...
Anaïs in Love review – Anaïs Demoustier intoxicates in comic French love triangle
Cinema’s latest irresistible chaotic femme, Demoustier is perfectly cast in first-time writer-director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s sparkling romance
Today's Wordle 428 answer and hint: Sunday, August 21
I've got the answer to today's Wordle of the day just a short scroll down this page. And if you'd like to solve the August 21 (428) puzzle by yourself I can also provide all the clues and hints you need to sail through today's challenge with ease. Nothing makes...
Gamespot
Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked
Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen. The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates...
Gamespot
SMITE - Ishtar Cinematic Teaser | The Goddess of Love and War
A conflict lasting for all eternity has made it's way onto the Battleground! All is fair in Love and War. Prepare yourself for SMITE's newest goddess - Ishtar!
Gamespot
X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down... But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
Gamespot
Midnight Fight Express Review - Streets of Rage
Two of the characters in Midnight Fight Express are called Kyler Turden, a riff on the antagonist of Fight Club, and Chef Favreau, a nod to Iron Man and Chef director Jon Favreau. Its first act opens with a quote directly from the 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. If you're wondering why a game that's supposedly influenced by '80s action cinema includes references to things that are definitely not that, you're not alone. This does provide a good barometer for the game's tone, though--which is all over the place and never takes itself too seriously.
Gamespot
X-Men #13 - Resurrection Blues
The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes - the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Gamespot
Star Trek: The Mirror War #8
After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!
Gamespot
Summoners War: Sky Arena Is Getting Five Cookie Run Characters In Crossover Event
Summoners War: Sky Arena, a turn-based mobile MMORPG launched in 2014, is getting a Cookie Run: Kingdom--the gacha game featuring anthropomorphic cookies--collaboration. Starting August 28, Sky Arena players can obtain five characters from Cookie Run: Kingdom, including Gingerbrave, Hollyberry Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Madeleine Cookie, and Espresso Cookie. Gingerbrave can be obtained through the event, and the rest can be summoned through gacha.
Gamespot
Twilight Director On Why He Didn't Allow Taylor Swift To Have A Cameo
Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz has revealed that Taylor Swift asked for a cameo in the 2009 film and discussed why he had to reluctantly say no. Speaking on The Twilight Effect podcast (via The Independent), Weitz said Swift was a "huge Twi-hard," a combination of the words Twilight and die hard, used to describe people who love the vampire series. Weitz and Swift had the same agent at the time, and the agent came to him and said, "Taylor would like to be in this movie--not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard!"
