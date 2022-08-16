By now you’ve hopefully stopped on Pine Street and Highway 89 at least a few times to sample the pop-up cuisine in downtown Greenville. This weekend marks the grand opening of The Spot. It’s been a long-time coming. I can remember early meetings of the Dixie Fire Collaborative and other meetings where people threw open the idea of getting businesses re-started in downtown Greenville as early as last fall. And now that vision is happening. The power of making a thought, a dream, a suggestion is real. It speaks to collaboration and community and a good deal of independence that this is happening in downtown Greenville when so many small towns in Northern California have not had that bounce back happen yet for them. It definitely is part of the tenacious character of the characters of Greenville that this is happening. Bravo. Let’s celebrate.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO