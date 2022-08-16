Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
New charter school welcomes its first visitors
Over 100 well wishers gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first look at the new Plumas Charter School in Quincy. Teachers greeted past and future students while parents and community members chatted and admired the landscaping that was completed earlier that day. Even the light drizzle that fell sporadically was met with excitement. Under the newly-hung sun shades on the patio, Site Director, Patrick Joseph welcomed the crowd and offered remarks.
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising August 18: Grand Openings and New Beginnings
By now you’ve hopefully stopped on Pine Street and Highway 89 at least a few times to sample the pop-up cuisine in downtown Greenville. This weekend marks the grand opening of The Spot. It’s been a long-time coming. I can remember early meetings of the Dixie Fire Collaborative and other meetings where people threw open the idea of getting businesses re-started in downtown Greenville as early as last fall. And now that vision is happening. The power of making a thought, a dream, a suggestion is real. It speaks to collaboration and community and a good deal of independence that this is happening in downtown Greenville when so many small towns in Northern California have not had that bounce back happen yet for them. It definitely is part of the tenacious character of the characters of Greenville that this is happening. Bravo. Let’s celebrate.
Plumas County News
Seneca welcomes new ultrasound technologist
It’s been a long search, but a new Ultrasound Technologist is now on staff at Seneca Healthcare District in Chester. Seneca welcomed Ultrasound Technologist Monica Pitlock. Monica comes from Oroville Hospital where she works full-time. She is a Plumas County native who grew up in Greenville. She has a background in phlebotomy and has worked as a phlebotomist for many years. Monica recently went back to school for ultrasound at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in Sacramento and graduated from the ultrasound program in January of 2021. Monica is very excited to join the Seneca family and thanks everyone for having her here, “Plumas County really is a slice of heaven”.
Plumas County News
Americana Festival returns for the Labor Day Weekend
You should plan on spending a beautiful Labor Day Weekend with the Plumas Homegrown Americana Festival. Two full days of amazing musicians who have two years of pent up performances in them. Saturday, Sept. 3 features two headliners; the Keith Little Band featuring Tristan Clarridge and the Bowties. The music...
Plumas County News
Winter and Vandamme
Katrina Irene Winter and Tyler James Vandamme, both of Verdi, Nevada. August 10, 2022 Brooke Ellen Tweedy and Michelle Leigh Looker, both of St. Louis, Missouri. August 10, 2022 John Thaddeous Whiting and Nicole Danielle Sigle.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 19, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 12……….. 88……….. 46……….. 0.0. August 13……….. 91……….. 43……….. 0.0. August 14……….. 91……….. 42……….. 0.0.
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) are responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the fire […]
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
Plumas County News
Unplanned power outage hits Plumas County updated
UPDATE 10 a.m.: A PG&E spokesman said that the cause of the outage was a circuit breaker at the Caribou substation. UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.: And it’s back. PG&E said power had been restored at 9:33 a.m. UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: Power has been restored to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric customers...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
Plumas County News
Culvert work to begin on 147 later this month
Caltrans plans o begin work Aug. 29 on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 147 in Plumas County. The $432,000 project includes $297,000 in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. “Drainage systems are a vital component of state highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
Plumas County News
Public Health counts COVID cases, but it doesn’t include at-home tests
Plumas News had been reporting COVID case counts, at first daily, then weekly, since that information became available. However, unless the situation dramatically changes, we will no longer be reporting the weekly data — primarily because it only captures the positive PCR tests reported to Plumas County Public Health.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
Mystery deepens in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni
It has been 10 days since California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen, at a massive "senior send-off" party at a campground near Tahoe.
krcrtv.com
Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A logging truck crashed off Highway 70 near Oroville early Monday morning. Cal Fire Butte Unit officials said two people were rescued 150 feet below the roadway after suffering moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The logging...
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: 16-Year-Old Who Disappeared Following Campground Party Feared Abducted
A 16-year-old California girl who disappeared following an end-of-school campground party was feared abducted, officials said Monday. The missing teen, Kiely Rodni, was last seen on Aug. 6 at approximately 12.30 a.m. near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee while she was at a party with more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
