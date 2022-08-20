OLD Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Everything we know about the actor’s $8m Georgia estate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Everything we know about the actor's $8m Georgia estate

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly tie the knot again, this time in front of friends and family on Affleck’s $8m estate in Georgia .

According to reports, the three-day wedding celebration will take place this weekend on Affleck’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island, just under 50 miles outside Savannah. A source revealed to Page Six that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.

The compound, which overlooks the North Newport River, actually consists of three separate homes, each dubbed The Big House, the Oyster House, and the Summer Cottage. Affleck’s four-bedroom Big House is designed in an antebellum Greek Revival style. According to Architectural Digest , the mansion spans 6,000 square feet with Doric columns and shuttered windows lining the exterior.

The even larger Oyster House sits south of the Big House and boasts six bedrooms and 10,000 square feet. Built as a guest house, the Oyster House features rustic exposed beams and a wraparound balcony. The secluded Summer Cottage is another dwelling on the property, complete with stone floors and huge brick hearth in the kitchen.

Ben Affleck originally purchased the sprawling estate in 2003, during his first relationship with Jennifer Lopez. According to reports , the Georgia property was set to be the venue for the couple’s first wedding, before they called off their engagement in 2004.

In 2019, the Gone Girl actor listed the three-home estate for $8.9m and lowered the asking price to $7.6m before eventually taking it off the market.

On Monday, a source revealed the guest list for the three-day wedding included pals Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and the actor’s younger brother Casey Affleck. “It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” the source confirmed to multiple outlets.

Lopez is also expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, while Vogue magazine will reportedly document the special occasion.

The three-day celebration comes after Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July, nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement. The Marry Me actress confirmed the news in her “On The JLo” newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The former couple rekindled their romance in early 2021 following Lopez’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April, 20 years after they were first engaged in 2002 before their split in 2004.

