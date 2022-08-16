Read full article on original website
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
Tips on how pack school lunches to protect from food-borne illnesses
A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. Easton Oliverson was hospitalized with a severe brain injury after falling out of his bunk bed.
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: The Pitcher Plant Bogs of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds... We talk to an environmentalist and filmmaker who shares his exploration of one of the most diverse places on Earth, the Pitcher Plant Bogs of Alabama. His documentary entitled ‘The Carnivorous Kingdom’, was filmed with ultra-close macro videography. The...
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Alabama maintains historically low unemployment rate of 2.6%
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, which is well below July 2021′s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307...
Red snapper season extended for recreational and private anglers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For all anglers, some good news is reeling in. Red snapper season is now extended through December, and it has people eager to get a few more months of fishing in. Officials said this season was more troubling compared to years before. According to the Alabama...
