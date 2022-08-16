'We love them and we welcome them' - Catholic Charities of NY working to help influx of immigrants from Texas

Some of the migrant families being sent to New York City from Texas are getting a little bit of comfort thanks to the Catholic Church.

Since the start of the month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing immigrants from his state into New York saying he wanted to give so-called sanctuary cities a taste of what Texas has to deal with at the southern border in the hopes it would be a "wake-up call" to the Biden administration about its immigration policies.

Catholic Charities of New York says it went from serving five to 10 immigrant arrivals a week in May and June to now more than 200 a week. Many of them are families, including children and older people.

Human rights activists argue that the immigrants are asylum-seekers fleeing violence and poverty, and that they have a legal right to be here.

Mayor Eric Adams has admitted that the added people are putting a strain on the city's shelter system, both in terms of capacity and quality of conditions. In an effort to help, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities met with some of these families in Manhattan to let them know about the services they can offer.

Those services include housing resources, access to food, legal and language assistance and help with school enrollment.

Catholic Charities also says the city is working on opening up a dedicated reception center to greet immigrants during this surge. It hopes to have that up and running by the end of the month.