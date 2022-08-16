ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'We love them and we welcome them' - Catholic Charities of NY working to help influx of immigrants from Texas

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Some of the migrant families being sent to New York City from Texas are getting a little bit of comfort thanks to the Catholic Church.

Since the start of the month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing immigrants from his state into New York saying he wanted to give so-called sanctuary cities a taste of what Texas has to deal with at the southern border in the hopes it would be a "wake-up call" to the Biden administration about its immigration policies.

Catholic Charities of New York says it went from serving five to 10 immigrant arrivals a week in May and June to now more than 200 a week. Many of them are families, including children and older people.

Human rights activists argue that the immigrants are asylum-seekers fleeing violence and poverty, and that they have a legal right to be here.

Mayor Eric Adams has admitted that the added people are putting a strain on the city's shelter system, both in terms of capacity and quality of conditions. In an effort to help, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic Charities met with some of these families in Manhattan to let them know about the services they can offer.

Those services include housing resources, access to food, legal and language assistance and help with school enrollment.

Catholic Charities also says the city is working on opening up a dedicated reception center to greet immigrants during this surge. It hopes to have that up and running by the end of the month.

Comments / 17

voice
4d ago

Sure the Catholics like to look like the savior, but they don’t even help the Catholic Schools or the parents that support them. No give everything away to people who just take , take and take, then they want everyone else to contribute.. Wake up.

Reply
9
Peggy Mann
4d ago

they are helping to pay for the housing of the illegals crossing the border. then the government pays them back. no reason to help these people. w. mann

Reply
2
 

Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Adams Administration Preparing to Enroll 1,000 Migrant Children in City Schools Who Were Bused From Texas

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city has launched a program to help families seeking asylum enroll their children in public school. The city estimates that at least 1,000 children of asylum-seeking families will enter the public school system next month, with most of the students located within six school districts– districts 2, 3, 10, 14, 24 and 30. Districts 24 and 30 are in western Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philasun.com

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable childcare cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel

New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

Polio detected in NYC wastewater Detectan poliovirus en aguas residuales de NYC

Poliovirus has been detected within wastewater samples in New York City. The findings suggest likely local circulation of the virus, officials have announced. On August 12, New York’s state and city health departments confirmed that sewage samples provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the presence of poliovirus, the virus that causes paralytic polio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbfo.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has met with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible for potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke Friday on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
