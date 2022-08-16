Read full article on original website
Related
Semi-trailer buckles along Kansas Interstate highway
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident
On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Cop Shop (8/18)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18) At 11:40 a.m. an accident was reported at Craig Street & NE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:23 p.m. an overdose/poisoning case was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barton Co. jury convicts man of rape & providing alcohol to minor
Wednesday afternoon a Barton County jury convicted Shawn Phillip Rosenberg of one count of rape and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The jury trial lasted two and a half days and the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict. Following the jury’s...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/18)
BOOKED: Marquez Lewis on Reno County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adriane Millershaski on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S; and on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED:...
Russell long-term care center names Hoffman as coordinator
Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell
From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
RELATED PEOPLE
'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece
Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
Dry conditions could make for successful dove hunting season
Temperatures in the 80s this week are foreshadowing cooler things to come. As the temperatures drop each summer, that means hunting season is just around the corner. Dove season opens statewide on Sept. 1, and Cheyenne Bottoms Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said dry conditions could make for a successful hunt.
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
The United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals....
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Aug. 17, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Aug. 17, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Eagle Radio of Great Bend honored by Kansas Association of Broadcasters
Eagle Radio of Great Bend has been honored with 2022 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Phil Grossardt earned second place for DJ Personality Aircheck on KHOK. Shannon Towns and Becca Tudor placed second in the Morning Show category for the "Shannon and Becca in the...
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Bend councilmember: ‘We can’t clean our own property’
Great Bend City Council member Alan Moeder said Monday night that he will be voting against the approval of abatements until the City of Great Bend takes care of their own overgrown vegetation. Moeder referenced weeds growing in front of the Great Bend Events Center, a shed near Brit Spaugh...
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program
On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
Free presentation with Jackie Stiles in Great Bend Aug. 29
Retired WNBA Basketball legend Jackie Stiles will speak at Barton Community College at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Fine Arts Auditorium to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Barton Title IX Coordinator Cheryl Brown said celebrating the 50th...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (8/18)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Central Plains Computer Service. 608 S. Patton Rd. Central Plains Computer Service has been a provider of...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0