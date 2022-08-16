ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/18) At 11:40 a.m. an accident was reported at Craig Street & NE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood. At 8:23 p.m. an overdose/poisoning case was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/18)

BOOKED: Marquez Lewis on Reno County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. BOOKED: Adriane Millershaski on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S; and on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Russell long-term care center names Hoffman as coordinator

Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell

From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece

Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July

TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program

On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

