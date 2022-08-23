ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artemis launch - live: Nasa says mission ‘go for launch’

By Johanna Chisholm and Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPtYH_0hJIAZ1a00

Artemis I mission to the Moon is a “go” for launch as planned for 29 August, Nasa announced on Monday.

The space agency announced that teams are proceeding toward a two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 AM EDT Monday, 29 August from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which could see its first launch of a massive Moon rocket since 1973.

“We are a go for launch,” Nasa associate administrator Bob Cabana said at a press briefing.

The uncrewed test flight is slated as being necessary first steps before eventually getting human space boots back on the Moon.

Artemis I is the first test flight for SLS and Orion and will serve as a crucial test for making sure all the related systems function properly in space before the first humans climb aboard for Artemis II in 2023.

The mission is scheduled to last 42 days and will include a flyby that will take the spacecraft just 62 miles from the lunar surface, after which it will enter a wide orbit around the Moon for six days in order to collect flight data.

Nasa rolled its rocket to the launch pad three days early ahead of the 29 August launch.

The Independent

The Independent

