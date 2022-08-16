ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.

State police say the crash happened at 8:23 p.m. on Route 6, also known as Long Mountain Parkway, in the Town of Woodbury.

They say Chaim Gordon, 24, from Spring Valley, was driving east on Route 6 in a 2021 Ford Explorer when he attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him. Gordon crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane, striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on.

The Ford Explorer then crossed back over, striking the Cadillac he was attempting to pass.

The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the 62-year-old victim has not been released.

Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, 22, and Mordchi Fromowitz, 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, 22, and Duvid Grunwald, 20, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released.

The occupants of the Cadillac, including Grand Rabbi David Twersky, 81, of New Square were not injured. Sources tell News 12 that the black Ford Explorer that crossed the double yellow line causing crash was part of a caravan escorting the grand rabbi back to New Square for a wedding. The grand rabbi is the spiritual leader of the village of New Square and of Skverer Hasidism worldwide.

