She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil says Marvel series pays homage to Fleabag

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The upcoming She-Hulk television series pays homage to Fleabag , actor Jameela Jamil has said.

When asked if the show was like “superhero Fleabag,” Jamil, who plays villain influencer Titania, said it was a “tricky comparison to make.”

Much like Fleabag’s eponymous character, She-Hulk is seen talking to the camera in the series trailer.

“We pay homage to Fleabag because She-Hulk always broke the fourth wall. We are very much trying to stay true to the comics and utilising Fleabag as [a] beautiful way to put that in a cinematic universe,” Jamil added.

#She Hulk#Marvel Comics
