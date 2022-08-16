DOC identify inmate who died in custody at Rikers Island

The Department of Correction released the name of the inmate who died while in custody at Rikers Island Monday .

Police say the inmate was 68-year-old Ricardo Cruciani, a former neurologist. He was found dead around 6:30 a.m. at the Eric M. Taylor Center.

Cruciani was recently convicted of sexual assault for abusing and raping six of his patients. The DOC commissioner says an investigation about the circumstances surrounding his death is underway.

This is the 12th death in DOC custody this year.