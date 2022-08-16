ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

This week, Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy recommends Better Call Saul as it reaches the conclusion of its sixth and final season, calling it a ‘finale for the ages’.

The Netflix show follows lawyer Jimmy McGill as he struggles with his legal career, morality, family, relationships and dangerous liaisons with cartels in his native New Mexico .

Jacob ranks Better Call Saul higher than its arguably more widely lauded predecessor set in the same world, the now legendary Breaking Bad , calling it ‘more mature’.

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

The Independent

The Independent

