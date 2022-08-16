Cardinal Dolan seeks federal help for immigrants being sent to NY

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and others are pleading for federal assistance to help with the influx of immigrants being sent to New York from Texas.

Catholic Charities of New York is joining Dolan to warn of the nearly 300 people who they say are at risk of missing court hearings and eventually being deported because of complications with paperwork.

The groups of immigrants, which include many children, are apparently being left without critical court documents or places to stay after being directed to supposed "shelters" by the Department of Homeland Security. The locations are apparently often offices, or non-family facilities.

"These aren't just problems... [they're] kids," argues Dolan.

Officials with Catholic Charities say they've been notifying federal officials of the situation for weeks. In the meantime, they're working on placing the children who have been affected into schools.