Cardinal Dolan seeks federal help for immigrants being sent to NY

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Cardinal Timothy Dolan and others are pleading for federal assistance to help with the influx of immigrants being sent to New York from Texas.

Catholic Charities of New York is joining Dolan to warn of the nearly 300 people who they say are at risk of missing court hearings and eventually being deported because of complications with paperwork.

The groups of immigrants, which include many children, are apparently being left without critical court documents or places to stay after being directed to supposed "shelters" by the Department of Homeland Security. The locations are apparently often offices, or non-family facilities.

"These aren't just problems... [they're] kids," argues Dolan.

Officials with Catholic Charities say they've been notifying federal officials of the situation for weeks. In the meantime, they're working on placing the children who have been affected into schools.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

