Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Everton v Nottingham Forest

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury. Amadou Onana is in contention to make his first start for the Blues, while Allan is fit again. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still...
Raheem Sterling Unveils New Heritage-Inspired Clarks Collaboration

England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling has unveiled his eagerly-anticipated footwear collection with British shoemaker Clarks. The collaboration—which follows Sterling’s newly appointed role as global ambassador—reimagines the label’s signature Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek in a way which pays homage to the player’s upbringing. With...
