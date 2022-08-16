Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Related
He’s Written Some of the Hottest K-Pop Hits. Now, JUNNY Is Stepping Into the Spotlight Himself.
You’re in for a ride from the first whistle in NCT 127’s “Pilot.” The sixth song in a repackaged album that crossed a million sales before it even dropped in October last year, it could have been easily overshadowed by the K-pop boy band’s mega popular title tracks. Instead, it has taken on a life of its own—much memed, a concert highlight, and on heavy rotation on TikTok. Listen to it once and you’ll find yourself unconsciously singing it at the gym, in the shower, during a meeting—quick tempo shifts and all.
Why Being a Hater Feels So Good
Insightful dialogue, nuanced characters, stunning imagery—these are all things that we prize in films and shows that make for great entertainment. But we also have stuff like Emily in Paris, Sharknado, and Too Hot to Handle, which, for all intents and purposes, also make for great entertainment. Instead of watching these productions for inspiration, chances are, we might be watching them to cringe.
The Strange Allure of Extreme Alpha Male Influencers
When I was younger, my idols were people like David Seaman and Fred Durst. Sportsmen or rock stars – the kind of guys who could only be understood via the odd quote about playing golf in Arsenal Magazine (RIP) or an interview in Kerrang, before the age of global internet dominance. These days, the most you get out of footballers is Jack Grealish posting sweaty pics with a caption like “Back to training! [water squirt emoji]” and PR-trained rock stars posting a generic crowd with the words “Thank you [insert city]!”.
Is Angela from 'The Rehearsal' an Actress?: An Investigation
On the last episode of The Rehearsal, the aromatherapy-loving Christian massage therapist Angela departed the show. Some fans are debating whether or not she’s been acting this whole time. As it turns out, she is in fact an actress—but as fits the show, it doesn’t seem like that changes a thing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Rehearsal’ Fans Are Rehearsing Their Reddit ‘Rehearsal’ Posts On Reddit
Fans of Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal on the r/TheRehearsal subreddit have started a new subreddit, r/TheRehearsal1stdraft, to rehearse their posts. The Rehearsal is a show on which Nathan Fielder stages elaborate stunts in order to help other people “rehearse” stressful moments in their lives. These scenarios vary wildly—one person wants to rehearse coming clean to his friends about not having a masters degree, while another wants to rehearse raising a child from birth to adulthood. Not only does Fielder hire actors and create detailed recreations of people’s houses and the places where they hang out, like the Brooklyn bar the Alligator Lounge, but he also employs a flowchart of responses to help guide the conversation through all its possible permutations.
HBO Achieves New Heights of Corporate Synergy With Bizarre ‘House of the Dragon’ Tie-Ins
House of the Dragon, HBO’s attempt to cash in on the popularity of Game of Thrones via a spin-off prequel, premieres on Sunday. It has had some truly silly and inexplicable marketing tie-ins. Despite having an array of bad wigs, yet again, HBO seems hopeful that House of the...
The Return of An Ancient Hobby: Digging Holes
In the classic 90s novel Holes, a bunch of young offenders are forced to dig up the Texas desert as a seemingly pointless punishment. A terrible approach to juvenile correction because, it turns out, boys love nothing more. Scroll through the hashtag #DiggingAHole which has over 11.9 million views on...
Always Home
It’s finally here. Terraform: Watch/Worlds/Burn, our anthology of some of the best speculations that have appeared on this very site over the years, is officially out in the wild. You can order a copy here or find it wherever good books about bad futures are sold. To celebrate, we’re running a brand new story from one of our all-time favorite authors in this space, Jeff Vandermeer. Jeff’s work is inimitable; it teems with technologic anxiety and uncontainable life. This story, set in a strange but strangely familiar future, so perfectly embodies the Terraform ethos that I won’t say anything further here. Just lose yourself in this epic, masterful work—and enjoy. -the eds.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0