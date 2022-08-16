Read full article on original website
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
The Verge
Sony’s back with another PS5 restock
Update August 18th, 4:00PM ET: Sony has started another restock event, giving you another change to score a PlayStation 5. Click here to join the queue. It’s been a minute since Sony last offered the PlayStation 5 via its digital storefront. Last month, the company ran public restocks three days in a row, allowing anyone with a PlayStation Network account to line up online for a chance to buy one. And frankly, recent restock events have been fairly easy to breeze through and nab a console. So now is the time to line up, as Sony has a restock going on right now.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August
It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
ComicBook
2 Nintendo Switch Exclusives Drop to Lowest Prices Ever
Nintendo's exclusives on the Nintendo Switch are the driving factor for people who want the console second only to the mobile aspect of the Switch, but considering how long Nintendo keeps its games at full price via the Nintendo eShop, it's not always easy to find them on sale. It does work out sometimes, however, in instances like the sale that's currently going on through a number of different retailers that's dropped two different games to their lowest prices they've ever reached.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire. As part of the launch of QuakeCon this weekend, recently minted Microsoft subsidiaries id Software and Bethesda have brought a slew of classic games to PC Game Pass—including what is arguably the worst Elder Scrolls game, Battlespire. Battlespire and fellow '90s Elder Scrolls games Arena, Daggerfall, and Redguard were recently brought to Steam as well (opens in new tab). The full list of games coming to Game Pass and the Microsoft store is as follows:
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ trailer suggests another time jump with season 5
The new cinematic trailer for Call Of Duty: Warzone season 5 suggests a time jump is coming to the battle royale – check it out below. Last Stand is set for release August 24 and it looks like Raul Menendez is set to make a return for the title’s loose narrative.
