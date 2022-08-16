ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Busy Jackson street to be under construction for several months

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rA6H_0hJIA7dj00

A busy Jackson street that’s a major access point to downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital will be under construction to replace lead service lines. Crews are set work on the entire 1.3 mile length of east Michigan Avenue from north Cooper Street to the city limits at Horton Street.

Work is scheduled to start at north Cooper Street beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 29, and move east to the city limits.

Close to 40 lead service lines will be replaced during construction. Drivers should expect to see lane closures and shifts. East Michigan Avenue will remain open in both directions while under construction.

The project is expected to last until mid-November.

This is a continuation of a long-term project to replace the city of Jackson’s 11,339 lead service lines over the next 35 years. As of August, crews have replaced 381 lead service lines.

