ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGX3C_0hJIA2E600

The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.

Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.

Jason Grant, from Dundee , will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.

The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rUYv_0hJIA2E600

Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an outcry across social media.

Gina Davidson, of radio station LBC , said the move “is the epitome of mansplaining”.

She commented on a photo sent out by Mr Grant’s PRs, Grainger Public Relations, which had a photo of the former personal trainer pictured with a woman and daughter, talking about period products.

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova said choosing Mr Grant for the role is “f****** ridiculous”.

I have no idea why anyone thought it was a good idea to appoint a bloke

Susan Dalgety, women's rights campaigner

She added: “Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever? This is absurd.”

Susan Dalgety, a newspaper columnist and women’s rights campaigner, tweeted: “I have no idea why anyone thought it was a good idea to appoint a bloke.”

The job advert said the suitable candidate needed a “successful track record of engaging and empowering a large range of people from a diverse range of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, in particular young people who menstruate”.

According to a press release from Grainger PR, Mr Grant will be working with the period dignity working group, which has representatives of Dundee and Angus College, Perth College, Angus Council and Dundee City Council.

SNP MP Ian Blackford said a woman would be better for the role.

“I think it’s important that we get the policy right, I think it’s important that we implement it and I would have thought, as a principle, it would be far better that women are in these posts than anyone else,” the SNP’s leader at Westminster told Sky News.

“It’s a policy that we should all be proud of. At the end of the day, I think there should be a priority of having women in place in these posts.”

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group defended the move saying Mr Grant was the strongest candidate, adding: “This new role, funded by the Scottish Government , was created to promote and implement new legislation, specifically focused on project management.

“The role builds on some fantastic work which has been gathering speed across the Tay region for several years, led by a passionate group of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds.

“By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma around periods, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region.”

The spokesperson added Mr Grant is not available for interviews.

In an earlier statement announcing his new job role, Mr Grant said: “I think being a man will help me to break down barriers, reduce stigma and encourage more open discussions.

“Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone.

“We’ll also raise awareness of the menopause which, although a natural process for women, has wider repercussions in the world of work and family.

“It’s time to normalise these topics and get real around the subject.

“I believe I can make progress by proving this isn’t just a female topic, encouraging conversations across all genders and educating and engaging new audiences.”

The Scottish Government’s Period Products Act means that councils and places of education must make items, such as tampons, free to people who need them.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government does not have any involvement in these posts or appointments nor do we fund them directly.

“Subject to some statutory requirements, it is for each individual organisation to determine how to meet their duties under the Period Products Act and they have been empowered by the Act to decide through consultation what works best in their area responding to local need and circumstances.

“Some local authorities are appointing staff to ensure they are complying with their new duties and making free products in line with the Act, ensuring there is information available on where to access the products, and also tackling issues such as the stigma that still surrounds accessing period products.”

Comments / 24

adam
4d ago

How can this even be? That’s the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Who decided that was the best avenue?

Reply
15
Carryon
4d ago

OK. What is his vast experience in this field? Enquiring minds want to know. Is he going to teach young women how to properly use tampons? Will he issue citations to women changing pads too often?

Reply(2)
10
TC Andrews
4d ago

Why is there a period dignity officer? What happened to individuals having personal dignity?

Reply(2)
12
Related
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
ECONOMY
Glamour

Scotland Has Made History as the First Country in the World to Introduce Free Period Products

Scotland has become the first country in the world to introduce a law that protects the right to free menstrual care products. Today (Monday, August 15), it officially goes into effect, meaning councils and education providers in Scotland are required by law to provide free period products to whoever needs them. Back in 2017, Monica Lennon, a member of the Scottish Parliament with the Labour party proposed the Period Products Act, which the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved in 2020.
POLITICS
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades

Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Martina Navratilova
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Women And Men#Uk#Lbc
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay

A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy