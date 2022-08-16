Irate man blocks path of combine harvester after it ‘sprayed’ family meal

An irate man took the drastic action of stepping into the path of a combine harvester in protest after the machine allegedly sprayed dust over a family meal in Berkshire .

Footage recorded by a mother and daughter who rushed to the scene to investigate shows the angry man blocking the farmer.

“We’re just having a family meal, and he sprayed our table twice,” the unhappy diner can be heard saying to one of the woman.

After the brief exchange, he then tells her: “I don’t care what you think.”

