Public Safety

Irate man blocks path of combine harvester after it ‘sprayed’ family meal

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwkJl_0hJIA0Se00

An irate man took the drastic action of stepping into the path of a combine harvester in protest after the machine allegedly sprayed dust over a family meal in Berkshire .

Footage recorded by a mother and daughter who rushed to the scene to investigate shows the angry man blocking the farmer.

“We’re just having a family meal, and he sprayed our table twice,” the unhappy diner can be heard saying to one of the woman.

After the brief exchange, he then tells her: “I don’t care what you think.”

#Family Meal#Combine Harvester
The Independent

The Independent

