How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
The State With The Most Deaths From Alzheimer's Disease In 2021 May Surprise You
Alzheimer's is within the top 10 causes of mortality in the United States. And its prevalence is far greater in this U.S. state.
Does ADHD Worsen With Age?
While anyone can struggle with maintaining focus at times, recurring issues can be indicative of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Research Finds Dietary Salt Substitutes Could Lower Your Risk For Cardiovascular Disease And Stroke
High amounts of sodium can be found in unlikely places, including processed foods, bread, and canned soups. How can you reduce your daily intake?
What Is Skeeter Syndrome?
The bumps from mosquito bites are your body's reaction to the insect's saliva. Most mosquito bites are mild, resulting in a swollen patch of skin.
Pressure Points To Help You Fall Asleep Quickly
Struggling with insomnia? If you've already mastered sleep hygiene and cut out caffeine, you might want to give these acupressure points a try.
People In Helping Fields Like Teaching And Medicine Are Sharing How Much They Actually Make, And It's Incredibly Eye-Opening
"I have been punched, bitten, kicked, had objects such as desks thrown at me, had hair ripped out, etc. All for $20 an hour."
Are Grapes Good For Diabetes?
Grapes contribute to the body's supply of minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fiber, but are they ideal in a diet designed for diabetes management?
What Happens To Our Lungs As We Age?
Our lungs are filtration experts but their functioning begins to decline after 35. Find out why that happens and what you can do to improve your lung health.
How Your Personality Can Change As You Age
While it isn't easy for researchers to grasp the concept of personality due to its intangible nature, there have been attempts to understand certain aspects.
The Real Reason The CDC Is About To Undergo Significant Changes
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced on Wednesday that several large changes are coming to the organization.
Everything You Should Know Before Getting An Eye Exam
If you can't remember when you had your last eye exam, chances are it's time to make an appointment. Here's everything you need to know before getting one.
Ear Infections Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ear infections are generally located in the middle ear, behind the eardrum. Here are their usual causes, symptoms, and methods of treatment.
New Study Finds Nearly Half Of All Cancer Related Deaths Are From Preventable Causes
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of over 600,000 people in 2020.
What Is The Cotton Ball Diet And Is It Safe For You?
Losing weight can be difficult and time-consuming. Despite this, more than 22 million Americans choose to go on fad diets each year.
Scientists May Have Found A Way To Treat Dangerous 'Forever Chemicals' In Water
Research has shown that PFAS can negatively impact our health. But scientists may be one step closer to figuring out how to remove them from our water.
Does Starting A Keto Diet Help With Anxiety?
There are many benefits to the keto diet. Alongside weight loss and reducing cholesterol, it's possible that anxiety reduction can be added to the list.
What Happens If You Leave Whitening Strips On Too Long?
Although it might seem like longer wear times would produce better results, leaving whitening strips on for too long can produce some unpleasant side effects.
Midwife Heidi Ricks Reveals What A Home Birth Is Really Like – Exclusive
If you're wondering what it would be like to have a home birth or hospital birth, here's what you need to know.
