Portland, OR

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in two days

By Jim Redden
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7vyc_0hJI9jKM00 The names of the victims in the Sunday and Monday crashes were not immediately released.

One motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured in two crashes in two days.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of the first around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, on Southeast Foster Road, just east of Southeast 111th Avenue

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle unconscious on the road and learned the crash involved a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said the driver of the car appeared to be sober and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This is the 40th Portland traffic fatality of 2022, police said.

The next day, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and that the other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

KXL

Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
PORTLAND, OR
