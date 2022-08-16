ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Shooting suspect dies in high-speed crash with USPS semi truck after police pursuit on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WWJ) - A suspect wanted for firing shots into a car and a home is dead after his vehicle collided with a semi truck while fleeing from Detroit police Tuesday morning, WWJ's Charlie Langton reports.

Langton said there was a heavy police presence on Houston Whittier St. and Chalmers just after 8 a.m. surrounding a Chrysler 300 crushed under a postal truck.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead.

"It's a gruesome scene," Langton said as Detroit fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free the body from the vehicle that had been draped with a tarp.

Roughly 50 onlookers gathered in the area as officials worked, Langton reported.

Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters at a press conference that the deceased man was wanted for assault with intent to commit murder for an incident at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"There was some type of domestic situation where the suspect vehicle shot into a parked vehicle that was occupied by one victim," White explained. "That victim fled from the vehicle into his house. The suspect then shot into the home."

The suspect and victim did appear to know each other, White said.

White credited the city's ShotSpotter, an audio surveillance system that recognizes the sound of gunfire, with alerting police.

The department's Crime Intelligence Unit with the 9th Precinct was then able to determine the suspect had been to a gas station that participated in Detroit's Project Green Light program.

The suspect's vehicle, a Chrysler 300, and license plate number were obtained and put out to police on patrol.

"They see this vehicle," White said of the officers that were in the area. "They attempt a traffic stop, he flees from them. They lose him for about a minute. They’re continuing to look for him... that's when they come upon the Glenfield/Wilfred area and they see this truck, they see the vehicle has collided with the truck. They check on the victim in the vehicle of the accident and he is obviously deceased."

They did recover two weapons out of the Chrysler which was reported stolen out of Romulus on July 11, White said.

At this time, White said authorities are still investigating the deceased man's identity, age and other personal information so his family can be notified.

White estimated the suspect vehicle got up to 100 mph before smashing into the 18-wheeler. The semi truck driver was said to be visibly shaken at the scene. but uninjured in the crash.

White said she was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Chalmers was completely blocked off as the scene was under police investigation.

White said Project Green Light and ShotSpotter are the reason why police were able to respond as quickly as they did.

"We found a scene where someone was trying to kill somebody," White said. "The tools work. The officers are doing a phenomenal job."

White also expressed his condolences to the man's family, calling the incident a "very sad and tragic situation."

"My heart goes out to his family. He's still someone's son, possibly someone husband or brother, we don't know yet... it should not have happened, but we’ve got a situation where he made an unfortunate decision..." White said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating a double shooting, one person fatally shot

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the block of Grove, near Lahser & W. McNichols Rd. According to police, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes

(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White.  “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation

Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
