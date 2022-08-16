ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

NFL QB Who Did His Part to Help the Baltimore Ravens Feather Their Nest Now Resides in Schwenksville

In his current career as a golf club master fitter/building supply sales associate, Schwenksville resident Josh Woodrum will sometimes get an overly long eyeball from a stranger. The starer, universally a football fan, will then ask, “Weren’t you once a Baltimore Raven?” The source of Woodrum’s affirmative answer was on the roster of Jamison Hensley’s ESPN report.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

When STEM for Girls Wasn’t Even a Twig, This Female Chestnut Hill Grad Taught an Early Computer to Think

The female crew of mathemeticians working on ENIAC.Image via the Computer History Archives Project at YouTube,. Just as Hidden Figures illustrated the role of women in the space race, a new book — Proving Ground — is highlighting post-WWII mathematic heroines. Among these female STEM heroes was Fran Bilas, a Chestnut Hill College grad. Priscilla Montgomery Jensen totted up her accomplishments in a The Wall Street Journal book review.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
Lansdale, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Lansdale, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MONTCO.Today

Ambler Brewer Travels West to Enable Beer Fans in ‘Da Burgh’ to Tap into Her Success

The brewed goodness from Tannery Run Brew Works in Ambler proved very popular at a Pittsburgh beer festival. Adena Brewington-Brown has a surname that fairly drips with appropriateness for her skill at brewing beer. She has tapped into that connection to become a successful producer, taking her Tannery Run Brew Works fare to a Pittsburgh festival. Jon Moss reported her trek in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
AMBLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Football Frenzy#Growl#Dietitian#The Nittany Lions#North Penn High School#Penn State
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers: Neumann University

Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults. The following Neumann University careers are available:
ASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park College Student’s Volunteer Position Worked to Prevent the Pandemic from Getting Her Goat

Simone “Simmy” Decker and one of the charges she oversaw during a volunteer program. College students struggled mightily during COVID-19. They moved back in with parents, transitioned to all-online coursework, and missed the social opportunities associated with campus living. But the quarantine wasn’t a bust for everyone, as noted in this firsthand account — told to and published by Business Insider— of how an Elkins Park freshman Simmy Decker spent her time.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners

Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
HATBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy