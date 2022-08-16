Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Related
NFL QB Who Did His Part to Help the Baltimore Ravens Feather Their Nest Now Resides in Schwenksville
In his current career as a golf club master fitter/building supply sales associate, Schwenksville resident Josh Woodrum will sometimes get an overly long eyeball from a stranger. The starer, universally a football fan, will then ask, “Weren’t you once a Baltimore Raven?” The source of Woodrum’s affirmative answer was on the roster of Jamison Hensley’s ESPN report.
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Famed Golf Architect, Watching TV Coverage of Play on a Course He Designed, Notes Unexpected Alteration
Ron Prichard, famed golf-course designer and Lansdale resident, recently watched a championship match televised from Memphis’ TCP Southwind course. Like other fans, he found the shootout engaging. But as the course’s designer, his viewpoint was especially focused. Jack Hirsch drove the story for Golf.com. The Par-3, Hole-11 tee...
When STEM for Girls Wasn’t Even a Twig, This Female Chestnut Hill Grad Taught an Early Computer to Think
The female crew of mathemeticians working on ENIAC.Image via the Computer History Archives Project at YouTube,. Just as Hidden Figures illustrated the role of women in the space race, a new book — Proving Ground — is highlighting post-WWII mathematic heroines. Among these female STEM heroes was Fran Bilas, a Chestnut Hill College grad. Priscilla Montgomery Jensen totted up her accomplishments in a The Wall Street Journal book review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Christopher Bickel.Image via Centric Bank. Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors.
Ambler Brewer Travels West to Enable Beer Fans in ‘Da Burgh’ to Tap into Her Success
The brewed goodness from Tannery Run Brew Works in Ambler proved very popular at a Pittsburgh beer festival. Adena Brewington-Brown has a surname that fairly drips with appropriateness for her skill at brewing beer. She has tapped into that connection to become a successful producer, taking her Tannery Run Brew Works fare to a Pittsburgh festival. Jon Moss reported her trek in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Holy Family University Announces Expansion in Newtown, New Campus Facility
The local university has announced an expansion of their Newtown campus. Holy Family University has announced the acquisition of a new campus facility in Newtown, further expanding the college’s campus for students inside and outside the Bucks County area. The new location, which will be known as the Newtown...
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plymouth Meeting/Abington High School Students Pound Heavy Metal at Bethlehem’s Musikfest
Metal band Devixe (pronounced device) and its local high-school performers hit the big time by playing a set for the packed crowds at Musikfest, Bethlehem’s high-profile summer concert series. Matteo Iadonisi tuned up his journalism skills to report the story for 6abc. The band comprises:. Drummer-keyboardist Liam Myerow, from...
7 Proven Tips to Find your Dream Job
Do you feel stuck in a job that you dread going to just because you need to pay the bills? Work doesn’t have to be something you hate, and with the right steps, you can even have a job you look forward to. I. n addition to their job...
MONTCO Careers: Neumann University
Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults. The following Neumann University careers are available:
Paul Fly, Side by Side: Mom and Daughter Work as Colleagues at Elementary School in Norristown
The 2022–2023 school year at Paul V Fly Elementary School, Norristown, is sure to be memorable for the Schultz family. Christie Ileto, 6abc, learned how it spells the last two semesters for the clan’s matriarch and the first two for one of her offspring. Susan Schultz, fourth-grade teacher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry. Each month, IT Edge will be offering different incentives to clients in this particular industry. These...
Royersford Bakery Proves to Be Really Thumbthing for Fans of Hand Pies
Hand pies may be somewhat foreign to Montgomery County palates more used to dessert-style pies mass manufactured by the likes of TastyKake or Hostess. Instead, these versions are savory, meat-based, cute and fluffy entrée-style creations. And True Blue Bakery in Royersford excels at them, as reported by Timothy Walton at 6abc.
C&N Welcomes Dan Hines as Vice President; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
Daniel Hines.Image via C&N Bank. Citizens & Northern Corporation (C&N) announced that Daniel Hines has joined the Southeast Region Commercial Lending team as VP; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager based in Doylestown.
Montgomery County Businesses Lead the Collar Counties on PBJ Soaring 76 List
16 Montgomery County firms have been recognized for growth on the 2022 PBJ Soaring 76 list. The Philadelphia Business Journal Soaring 76 spells good news for Montgomery County. Lisa Dukart tallied the reasons for local optimism in the business community this year.
Elkins Park College Student’s Volunteer Position Worked to Prevent the Pandemic from Getting Her Goat
Simone “Simmy” Decker and one of the charges she oversaw during a volunteer program. College students struggled mightily during COVID-19. They moved back in with parents, transitioned to all-online coursework, and missed the social opportunities associated with campus living. But the quarantine wasn’t a bust for everyone, as noted in this firsthand account — told to and published by Business Insider— of how an Elkins Park freshman Simmy Decker spent her time.
Most Millennials Chose the Philadelphia Area as Their Long-Term Home
Millennials growing up in the Philadelphia area were more likely to stay put as they aged into young adults than their counterparts in other major cities throughout the country, writes Alexa Mencia for Axios. Axios reviewed migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see where Americans who were born...
Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners
Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
Future Rosy for Former Conshohocken Beauty Consultant’s Career, Which Took a Powder During COVID
In the business lottery of COVID-19 (in which some firms thrived, and others became extinct), one Conshohocken cosmetics manufacturer, Embellish Beauty, is now glowing. Lisa Dukart brushed up on the facts for PHIL INNO. The brand launched in 2011, as owner Marcia Williams provided makeup and hair services primarily to...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0