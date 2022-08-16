ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Tracy Morgan
Conan O'brien
Wanda Sykes
News 12

Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody

The NYPD has arrested and charged three individuals in connection to a fatal assault on a Bronx cab driver. The suspects, 20-year-olds Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, have been charged with gang assault and theft of services. The third suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was also charged with gang assault and theft of services. Amos faces additional manslaughter and assault charges.
BRONX, NY
