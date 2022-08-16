Read full article on original website
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
Former Yankee closer Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson. He met fans for a photo op and gave out free car washes, but Rivera said he was not just there to sell cars. "We just want to be the best....
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
ALERT CENTER: Brooklyn man accused of assaulting an officer in Hicksville
Police say they arrested the driver, Ephrem Jusino, 40, of Brooklyn, in Deer Park and placed him into custody.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant
John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NYPD searches for suspects in Bronx street shooting
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in Morrisania.
Massapequa fans remain positive ahead of Sunday’s Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast lost to Honolulu in their first Little League World Series game on Friday night, but their fans rallying behind them ahead of Sunday’s contest.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
The NYPD has arrested and charged three individuals in connection to a fatal assault on a Bronx cab driver. The suspects, 20-year-olds Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, have been charged with gang assault and theft of services. The third suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was also charged with gang assault and theft of services. Amos faces additional manslaughter and assault charges.
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
Water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
A water main break caused some issues this morning around 1300 73rd St. in North Bergen
Woman escapes from police custody, currently on the loose in the Bronx
Police say a woman is on the loose after escaping police custody in the Bronx Wednesday.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
