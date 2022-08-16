PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years.

Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.

“We are excited to bring the BMW Championship back to these iconic venues, giving the amazing fans of the greater Baltimore and St. Louis areas a chance to see the best players in the world up close,” said Vince Pellegrino, the Western Golf Association’s Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “When we consider potential hosts, we look for challenging layouts that can deliver an unmatched experience for fans and our PGA Tour partners. Caves Valley Golf Club and Bellerive Country Club are the perfect additions to our championship lineup.”

Caves Valley hosted last year’s BMW Championship, won by eventual FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, and helped contribute a record $5.6 million to the Evans Scholars Foundation for caddie scholarships and to establish the Caves Valley Evans Scholars Scholarship House at the University of Maryland.

“It is a tremendous honor for Caves Valley Golf Club to once again host this prestigious championship,” Caves Valley Golf Club President Steve Fader said. “We are still buzzing from last year’s finish and the spotlight that was placed on the Baltimore area. The club will continue its Long-Range Strategic Plan, working with the Fazio Design Group to enhance competitive and agronomic conditions for its membership and all involved with the 2025 BMW Championship.”

Bellerive Country Club previously hosted the 2008 BMW Championship, where Camilo Villegas earned his first PGA Tour win. The club also hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, when Gary Player completed his career grand slam, as well as the 1992 and 2018 PGA Championships. Bellerive will also host the Presidents Cup in 2030.

“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2026 BMW Championship and welcome the FedExCup Playoffs back to St. Louis,” said Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh. “Our club has a storied history of major championship golf. We expect to present a formidable test for the players while celebrating our incredible and supportive community.”

The tournament dates back to 1899, when it debuted as the Western Open, and is the third-oldest tournament on the Tour’s schedule behind only the British Open and U.S. Open. Since 2007, the BMW Championship has raised more than $40 million for caddie scholarships and has helped to send more than 3,300 men and women to college.

The BMW Championship heads back to Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago in 2023 and will debut at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, near Denver in 2024.