KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
Lizette Pagan’s car was totaled when the ground gave way beneath her as she was driving through Branch Brook Park in Belleville on August 9.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Police: Bayonne officer suspended following arrest over failing to pay tolls
The Jersey Journal reports that Veloz owes the Port Authority $52,000.
Unity Hill Barbeque in Yonkers urges resilience in face of gun violence
Yonkers residents gathered for the second annual Unity Hill Barbeque Saturday, which was an event dedicated to ending gun violence in the city.
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Prosecutors: Hazlet man charged with murder in death of father
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says Ernest Kotey, 43, broke into his father's home Wednesday and killed him.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
Police: Man shot in Dyker Heights over $30K debt
Police are trying to track down a man who they say shot at another man in Dyker Heights Monday.
Trenton family seeking answers for death of their 3-month-old son
A family from Trenton is seeking answers after they say their son died from injuries while in someone else's care.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Police: 3-year-old falls out of apartment window in the Bronx
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after falling out of the window of an apartment on Sheridan Avenue Tuesday night.
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
