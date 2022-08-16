ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAAY-TV

Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death

The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation. The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. The family has been...
WAFF

Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

UNA Police arrest man for armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery. According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night. Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and...
FLORENCE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville local news

