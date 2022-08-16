Read full article on original website
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
VIDEO: Off-duty Alabama officer hit by car in his front yard
Newly-released footage shows an off-duty Decatur police officer being hit by a car in his own front yard.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
Trial for man charged in Florence machete attack delayed to 2023
The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
Morgan County authorities release cause of death in Taylor Haynes case
Morgan County authorities have released a preliminary cause of death in the case of a woman whose body was discovered last week. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say preliminary results of an investigation has determined that Taylor Renae Haynes, 25, died of suicide. The finding...
1 dead after getting trapped inside grain bin in Ethridge
Authorities in Ethridge say one person has died after they became stuck inside a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County inmate walks away from work release
An inmate at the Lawrence County Work Release Center walked away from the facility on Thursday.
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck
LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 31 southbound reopened on Decatur bridge; delays still possible
The southbound lanes of U.S. 31 in Decatur have reopened after a wreck Friday. Decatur Police temporarily shut down the lanes while they cleared the scene. Delays remain possible as traffic resumes. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported an overturned vehicle left "total lane blockage" on the roadway.
Decatur man charged with vehicular assault of off-duty police officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots, according to Decatur police.
Police: Man intentionally drove Jeep into off-duty officer
An off-duty Decatur police officer at home with his family was deliberately struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening as the officer fired shots toward the driver, according to Decatur police.
Horrific details released in fatal north Alabama stabbing
Court documents lay out horrific details of the stabbing death of Jennifer Parrish last week, following the arrest of her "significant other" Marlan Phillips.
Morgan County authorities detail recent jail overdoses
Numerous people reportedly overdosed in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.
Inmate convicted in Alabama double homicide dies in prison: ADOC
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
UNA Police arrest man for armed robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery. According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night. Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and...
Hearing to throw out statements in Elkmont family murder has been set
A suppression hearing in the case against a teenager accused of murdering several family members in 2019 has been set, according to online court documents.
