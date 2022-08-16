ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’

Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Newport Beach Resident Kirstie Acevedo Joins Sherman Foundation Board

Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the appointment of Kirstie Acevedo to the Sherman Foundation Board of Governors, as well as her appointment to Vice President of M.H. Sherman Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sherman Foundation. The Sherman Foundation, a Newport Beach investment firm, oversees the operation of Sherman Library & Gardens, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization located in Corona del Mar.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel

Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Capo Unified Board Elections Draw Candidates Looking to Address Educational Policy, COVID Measures

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Speak Up Newport Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students

This summer, Speak Up Newport awarded four $5,500 scholarships to two Newport Harbor High School and two Corona del Mar High School students. Each year, thanks to donations at the Annual Mayor’s Dinner and donations through the year, Speak Up Newport is able to grant scholarships to deserving local students.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Community Icons Don Brown, Fred Swegles Awarded Wall of Recognition Honors

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 18, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers throughout California

The American Lung Association in California announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in California and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Clemente Football Dominates Oceanside in Season-Opening ‘Battle for the Base’

OCEANSIDE, CA
August 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 20, 2022: Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South.
ENVIRONMENT
Trustees Consider Resolution Calling for Local Control over COVID Guidelines, Push Final Vote to September

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Randy Hill is running for Los Alamitos City Council in District 5

Diana and I moved to Los Alamitos in 1992 with two sons nearing school age. Our goal was a great school district in a safe community. We found that and much more. Upon meeting a neighbor, I found myself on the Board of Los Alamitos Youth Baseball for 11 years and I have served this community ever since.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections

The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
CYPRESS, CA

