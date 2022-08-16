ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

When STEM for Girls Wasn’t Even a Twig, This Female Chestnut Hill Grad Taught an Early Computer to Think

The female crew of mathemeticians working on ENIAC.Image via the Computer History Archives Project at YouTube,. Just as Hidden Figures illustrated the role of women in the space race, a new book — Proving Ground — is highlighting post-WWII mathematic heroines. Among these female STEM heroes was Fran Bilas, a Chestnut Hill College grad. Priscilla Montgomery Jensen totted up her accomplishments in a The Wall Street Journal book review.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montco Private Schools — Eager to Remain Competitive — Embark on Infrastructure Improvement Projects

Three Montgomery County educational institutions are in the midst of capital improvement projects to keep them competitive. Schools nationwide are upping the ante on the amenities — both scholastic and extracurricular — with which they aim to spark matriculations. Locally as well, private schools are raising funds, eyeing upgrades, and embarking on capital projects to remain competitive. Todd Romero, with the Philadelphia Business Journal, dug in to report whose doing what in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO Careers: Neumann University

Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults. The following Neumann University careers are available:
ASTON, PA
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Phoenixville Coffee Shop Owners’ Idea for Second Food Service Business Percolates into Reality

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past six years Their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners

Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
HATBORO, PA
Tired of the Same-Old, Same-Old Restaurants? Phila. Mag. Likes Two In-County Newcomers

Two newcomers to the Montgomery County restaurant scene caught the eyes — and palates — of Philadelphia Magazine food reporters. Dining out is a definite splurge these days. The cost of all of it — babysitter, gasoline, bar bill, meal check, tip — is up. Which means a meal away from home should be something out of the ordinary. Fortunately, Montgomery County has a steady influx of new restaurants to try, as noted by Hannah Albertine for Philadelphia Magazine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
