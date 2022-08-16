Read full article on original website
Holy Family University Announces Expansion in Newtown, New Campus Facility
The local university has announced an expansion of their Newtown campus. Holy Family University has announced the acquisition of a new campus facility in Newtown, further expanding the college’s campus for students inside and outside the Bucks County area. The new location, which will be known as the Newtown...
When STEM for Girls Wasn’t Even a Twig, This Female Chestnut Hill Grad Taught an Early Computer to Think
The female crew of mathemeticians working on ENIAC.Image via the Computer History Archives Project at YouTube,. Just as Hidden Figures illustrated the role of women in the space race, a new book — Proving Ground — is highlighting post-WWII mathematic heroines. Among these female STEM heroes was Fran Bilas, a Chestnut Hill College grad. Priscilla Montgomery Jensen totted up her accomplishments in a The Wall Street Journal book review.
Paul Fly, Side by Side: Mom and Daughter Work as Colleagues at Elementary School in Norristown
The 2022–2023 school year at Paul V Fly Elementary School, Norristown, is sure to be memorable for the Schultz family. Christie Ileto, 6abc, learned how it spells the last two semesters for the clan’s matriarch and the first two for one of her offspring. Susan Schultz, fourth-grade teacher...
7 Proven Tips to Find your Dream Job
Do you feel stuck in a job that you dread going to just because you need to pay the bills? Work doesn’t have to be something you hate, and with the right steps, you can even have a job you look forward to. I. n addition to their job...
Montco Private Schools — Eager to Remain Competitive — Embark on Infrastructure Improvement Projects
Three Montgomery County educational institutions are in the midst of capital improvement projects to keep them competitive. Schools nationwide are upping the ante on the amenities — both scholastic and extracurricular — with which they aim to spark matriculations. Locally as well, private schools are raising funds, eyeing upgrades, and embarking on capital projects to remain competitive. Todd Romero, with the Philadelphia Business Journal, dug in to report whose doing what in Montgomery County.
MONTCO Careers: Neumann University
Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults. The following Neumann University careers are available:
Plymouth Meeting/Abington High School Students Pound Heavy Metal at Bethlehem’s Musikfest
Metal band Devixe (pronounced device) and its local high-school performers hit the big time by playing a set for the packed crowds at Musikfest, Bethlehem’s high-profile summer concert series. Matteo Iadonisi tuned up his journalism skills to report the story for 6abc. The band comprises:. Drummer-keyboardist Liam Myerow, from...
Could Quitting Your Job Increase Your Work-Life Balance?
Many people are dissatisfied with their current job and careers, but it is easy to feel trapped in your position. You don’t want to lose your connections, you don’t have the time to find new work, and you definitely don’t want to lose your paycheck. But if...
Development Deal Will Cause Norristown State Hospital Campus Residents to Lose Their Home & Services
People with serious mental illness currently living on the Norristown State Hospital campus are set to lose their home and support services in June in a development deal, writes Brett Sholtis for WHYY. While the state said it is working with counties to place the around two dozen patients in...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app.Image via Harriet Campbell at Spotlight PA. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Phoenixville Coffee Shop Owners’ Idea for Second Food Service Business Percolates into Reality
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past six years Their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
C&N Welcomes Dan Hines as Vice President; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
Citizens & Northern Corporation (C&N) announced that Daniel Hines has joined the Southeast Region Commercial Lending team as VP; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager based in Doylestown. Hines brings over 31 years of both retail and commercial banking experience to the team at C&N. Most recently, he was a Vice...
Hatboro Snack Retailer Hosts Rep. Madeleine Dean for Feedback from Black, Female, Small-Business Owners
Rep. Madeleine Dean and the Black, female roundtable participants she met with in Hatboro. The Black, all-female owners of Nutz About Popcorn, a Hatboro savory-sweet snack provider, described their ongoing COVID-19 struggles to a very sympathetic ear: U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean. Raquel Williams reported every important kernel of their roundtable meeting for KYW Newsradio.
Montgomery County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors. Chris described how he found his way into the banking industry,...
Montgomery County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives. Duffy went on to explain her...
Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, Looks, Sounds New with Onsite Return of Phila. Folk Festival
The Philadelphia Folk Festival this weekend caters to music fans of all ages. Just in time for its 60th edition, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is back — live and in person — at Old Pool Farm in Schwenksville, Aug. 19–21. Peter Crimmins tuned up his journalistic skills to cover it for WHYY.
Tired of the Same-Old, Same-Old Restaurants? Phila. Mag. Likes Two In-County Newcomers
Two newcomers to the Montgomery County restaurant scene caught the eyes — and palates — of Philadelphia Magazine food reporters. Dining out is a definite splurge these days. The cost of all of it — babysitter, gasoline, bar bill, meal check, tip — is up. Which means a meal away from home should be something out of the ordinary. Fortunately, Montgomery County has a steady influx of new restaurants to try, as noted by Hannah Albertine for Philadelphia Magazine.
“Scarecrows in the Village” To Return To Peddler’s Village. Find Out How You Can Participate in the Fun
The family-fun event returns to the Lahaska village for the Halloween season. The popular “Scarecrows in the Village” event will be returning to Peddler’s Village in September, kicking off the local Halloween season. From Sept. 5 to Halloween Day, the Lahaska village will see an army of...
