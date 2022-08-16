Read full article on original website
whopam.com
35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Kicks Off With BBQ, Boot Scooting & Ultimate Bull Fighting
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair will be chock full of activities and events for all ages and will be a mix of old and new in keeping with its 2022 theme of “Let’s Celebrate Past Present Future”. This year’s Fair will include a Grand Opening Ceremony...
wkdzradio.com
Broadbent B&B Foods Claims 21st Grand Champion Country Ham, Drennans’ 14th
Even now after so many victories, Ronny and Beth Drennan think it’s a blessing. During Thursday’s 2022 Kentucky State Fair schedule, the owner/operators of Broadbent B&B Foods in Kuttawa once again claimed “grand champion” status for their delicious country hams. That’s the 14th championship for the...
whvoradio.com
Musical Motif Taking Shape For 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival
The musical entertainment spectrum of the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival continues to take shape, and a variety of ways. During Wednesday’s Ham Festival Committee Meeting, Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson super confirmed that Rubiks Groove, a successful 80’s and 90’s cover outfit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be producing a three-hour set that Saturday, October 15 — meaning it’ll roll closely to the 11 PM hour.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
wkdzradio.com
Remarkable Rodeo Hosts 100 Kids
The Christian County Cattleman's Lonestar Rodeo will take place tonight, but 100 kids got a sneak peak at some of the action. Rodeo Spokeswoman, Rachel Boyd says they hosted a special needs rodeo this morning. She says its a rodeo all their own – a mini rodeo. Lonestar Rodeo...
wkdzradio.com
Edward Krazel, Jr., 72, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 72-year-old Edward Krazel, Jr., of Cadiz, and formerly of California, will be held at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 28, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday, August 28. Survivors include:. Wife of 43 years: Barbara...
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
WSMV
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - A Texas man was pronounced dead after drowning in Lake Barkley Saturday. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to reports of a drowning in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, KY, where officials identified 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger of Bandera, Texas as the victim. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
wkdzradio.com
Carlton Wilkins, 81, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 81-year-old Carlton Wilkins, of Cadiz, will be at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be at 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon, with Masonic Rites to follow at 6. Survivors include:. A son:...
wkdzradio.com
More Agencies Join In Search For Missing Person In Trigg County
The search for a man who possibly drowned at Lake Barkley Marina continues Friday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for a person that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina. Members of Trigg County Rescue...
wkdzradio.com
Mary Alice Joiner Cook, 77, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 77-year-old Mary Alice Joiner Cook, of Savannah, Tennessee, and formerly of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning in Flat Lick Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah, McCracken County leaders reach deal on outdoor sports complex interlocal agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray have reached an agreement on the terms of an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project, Clymer announced Thursday. A news release from Clymer's office says he and Bray met Thursday and reached...
New Hanson Elementary School building delayed again
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The new building for Hanson Elementary School has had its completion date pushed back once again. A spokesperson with the Hopkins County School System says the new completion date is now scheduled for mid-February. Officials with the construction company say the reason for the delay is labor issues and rainy weather. Currently, the […]
wkdzradio.com
Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe, 82, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 82-year-old Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date at the Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Beaumont was a co-founder of “The Peddler,” a weekly advertising publication that 39 years ago this...
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
whopam.com
Fire damages building at Truck Country Auto Sales
Fire damaged the building at Truck Country Auto Sales on Walnut Street Wednesday night. Lt. Payton Rogers says Hopkinsville firefighters were called to the business just before 8:30 p.m. and contacted a third station to respond when they found a working fire. They were able to quickly bring the fire...
