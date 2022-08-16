ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

FDLE: Pensacola gun shop manager defrauded more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John David Floyd -- the manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola -- defrauded more than 100 customers out of over $100,000. Channel 3 reported Thursday that Floyd, 57, was charged with 129 felony counts in Escambia County. He was...
WEAR

Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
WEAR

Escambia County commissioners select Wes Moreno as county administrator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia county has selected as the permanent county administrator. Moreno has been filling the position as the interim county administrator since last summer after Janice Gilley was fired. The county received applications from all over, but Moreno did not apply. Last week, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said...
WEAR

Students begin moving on campus at UWF ahead of new school year

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida was full of life Friday. Students began moving into dorms ahead of the new school year. University President Martha Saunders says it's great to see the students filling the campus following the pandemic and students are agreeing. "We were able to start...
WEAR

Plans in place for Topgolf in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- Topgolf is coming to Mobile. This will be the third location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government...
