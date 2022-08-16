Read full article on original website
FDLE: Pensacola gun shop manager defrauded more than 100 customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John David Floyd -- the manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola -- defrauded more than 100 customers out of over $100,000. Channel 3 reported Thursday that Floyd, 57, was charged with 129 felony counts in Escambia County. He was...
Deputies: Evidence found links juvenile to 6 vehicle burglaries in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a teen for burglarizing six vehicles in Miramar Beach Wednesday. Deputies say 16-year-old Devon Hurst Kavanaugh broke into six unlocked cars near Driftwood Road and took several items from each vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, upon responding to the...
'Just check folks out': Client shares experience with accused Pensacola fencing contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company has been arrested for the second time in a month. Cody Brown, 33, is charged with fraud and larceny. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Brown has a history of defrauding some of his customers. Brown, owner of...
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Report: Woman steals $2,183 worth of pots, plants from Okaloosa County shop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday night for robbing a Shalimar plant shop and nursery. Miranda Nicole Rice, 37, of Shalimar, is charged with two counts of unarmed burglary to a structure not occupied and larceny-grand theft over $750. According to the arrest...
Authorities clear social media photo threat at W.S. Neal High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm Friday morning. Escambia County Schools - Alabama says W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Carrer Readiness Center were placed on lockdown as the threat was investigated. The...
Parents, students concerned after multiple threats at Pine Forest High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many shared their concerns Thursday after Pine Forest High School in Pensacola underwent their second lockdown this week. The first happened on Tuesday after investigators say at least one person received an anonymous AirDrop message. Channel 3 was at the school around 10 a.m. Thursday morning after...
Pensacola F3 chapter celebrates 1 year anniversary at Three Mile Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola chapter of F3 celebrated it's one year anniversary in the local area with a walk over the Three Mile Bridge early Saturday morning. F3 is short for fitness, faith and fellowship. There are chapters all over the United States and in five continents with about...
Escambia County commissioners look to change Contractors Competency Board operation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners want to change the way the Escambia County Contractors Competency Board operates, to better protect homeowners from contractors who take their money and don't do the work. Two weeks after Channel 3 started investigating two Pensacola contractors, their licenses were revoked in Escambia...
Escambia County commissioners select Wes Moreno as county administrator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia county has selected as the permanent county administrator. Moreno has been filling the position as the interim county administrator since last summer after Janice Gilley was fired. The county received applications from all over, but Moreno did not apply. Last week, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said...
Volunteers needed for International Coastal Cleanup in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is in need of volunteers for a community cleanup event taking place next month. Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 17. The cleanup's goal is to remove as much trash and debris from local beaches.
Parent University Pensacola hosts back-to-school event at Global Learning Academy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 250 parents attended Parent University at the Global Learning Academy in Pensacola Saturday. Those who took part in the back-to-school event all have children getting an education at the academy. During the event parents are given a chance to take courses designed to help build...
Students begin moving on campus at UWF ahead of new school year
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida was full of life Friday. Students began moving into dorms ahead of the new school year. University President Martha Saunders says it's great to see the students filling the campus following the pandemic and students are agreeing. "We were able to start...
Chumuckla Community Church hosts food giveaway with Feeding the Gulf Coast in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- The Chumuckla Community Church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to host a food giveaway Saturday morning. This is the third year they've been hosting this food giveaway. The assistant pastor of the church, Johnny Johnson, says they serve about 250 families with the pantry, but there's...
Pensacola wants 500 units of affordable housing with offer to buy Kupfrian property
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola hopes to secure more affordable housing by buying part of Baptist Hospital's Moreno Street property. The health care facility plans to move to the new Brent Lane campus next year. The company's current vision for the old hospital property includes a mix-used development...
Santa Rosa County approves development of 17 new subdivisions
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 900 new homes are coming to Santa Rosa County. The county has approved 17 new subdivisions over the past year and a half. Census data shows the county grew by more than 36,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. University of Florida researchers estimate...
Plans in place for Topgolf in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- Topgolf is coming to Mobile. This will be the third location of the franchise in the state behind Birmingham and Huntsville. Mobile County and City will each contribute about $1.25 million for the development of the company. The Top Golf will be near I-65 and Government...
Second 'Get Out The Vote Rally' held in Pensacola ahead of Primary Elections
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Northwest Florida Panhandle Coalition for Civic Engagement along with the Movement for Change organization hosted a "Get Out The Vote Rally" in Pensacola. The organizations held this event Saturday, for the second time, to make sure all registered voters in our area get out and exercise...
