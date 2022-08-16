ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities have not released the child's name. Health officials believe the child became infected Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha. It is the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, an infection caused by the amoeba that is almost always fatal. Health officials say a Missouri resident died of the infection in July after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake.
OMAHA, NE
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

Dire consequences could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers may have to stop planting some crops. Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish. Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose cuts. And the government stopped short of imposing cuts on its own.
WYOMING STATE
Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming

Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule

Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
WYOMING STATE
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming. Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
WYOMING STATE
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights

While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
CASPER, WY
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak

You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming ACLU Urges SCOTUS to Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming has joined the national ACLU and multiple ACLU state affiliates in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) establishes basic requirements to protect Native American children from continued forced...
WYOMING STATE
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

Advocates for wild horses accuse federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Reno that up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade in Nevada’s high desert. They say it’s part of the government’s effort to appease ranchers by accelerating roundups of mustangs competing with private livestock for public forage across much of the drought-stricken West. The suit says it will cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars a year. Federal land managers had no comment.
NEVADA STATE
Barrasso Congratulates Hageman on Her Victory

Announced in a press release, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso put out a statement supporting Harriet Hageman on her win in the primary. "Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border. Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."
WYOMING STATE
