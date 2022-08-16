District 1 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is one of the largest, and most challenging, regions to administer and navigate. With more than 2,800 miles of road and 1,900 bridges throughout 12 counties, its operating budget of $22-to-$26 million and 233 employees are tasked with repair, maintenance and construction of west Kentucky’s prime infrastructure — while answering the calls of things like natural disasters and the relief efforts.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO