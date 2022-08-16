Read full article on original website
Remarkable Rodeo Hosts 100 Kids
The Christian County Cattleman's Lonestar Rodeo will take place tonight, but 100 kids got a sneak peak at some of the action. Rodeo Spokeswoman, Rachel Boyd says they hosted a special needs rodeo this morning. She says its a rodeo all their own – a mini rodeo. Lonestar Rodeo...
Mary Alice Joiner Cook, 77, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 77-year-old Mary Alice Joiner Cook, of Savannah, Tennessee, and formerly of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning in Flat Lick Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Carlton Wilkins, 81, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 81-year-old Carlton Wilkins, of Cadiz, will be at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be at 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon, with Masonic Rites to follow at 6. Survivors include:. A son:...
Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe, 82, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 82-year-old Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date at the Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Beaumont was a co-founder of “The Peddler,” a weekly advertising publication that 39 years ago this...
KYTC’s Poat Presents Profile Of Purchase Projects
District 1 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is one of the largest, and most challenging, regions to administer and navigate. With more than 2,800 miles of road and 1,900 bridges throughout 12 counties, its operating budget of $22-to-$26 million and 233 employees are tasked with repair, maintenance and construction of west Kentucky’s prime infrastructure — while answering the calls of things like natural disasters and the relief efforts.
Edward Krazel, Jr., 72, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 72-year-old Edward Krazel, Jr., of Cadiz, and formerly of California, will be held at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 28, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday, August 28. Survivors include:. Wife of 43 years: Barbara...
Man Flown To Nashville After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound motorcycle stopped for an emergency vehicle and was hit by a car behind him. The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter that...
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
Alliance Corporation Chosen To Oversee HCCA
A construction management firm will be joining the team working to build the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy. Thursday night, the Christian County Board of Education voted to go with Alliance Corporation out of Glasgow, KY. Alliace Executive Vice President Tim Geegan was in attendance and told board members they are...
House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)
A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
More Agencies Join In Search For Missing Person In Trigg County
The search for a man who possibly drowned at Lake Barkley Marina continues Friday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for a person that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina. Members of Trigg County Rescue...
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
Christian County Board Of Elections Brings Critical Changes For November
In what was a round of sweeping reform, the Christian County Board of Elections Thursday unanimously approved four measures in preparation for a smooth November, including:. — An expansion from 13 voting centers to 16 voting centers, adding Hopkinsville Middle School, Cedar Grove Baptist Church and Friendship House, with Hillcrest to serve as a backup if Cedar Grove’s repairs aren’t feasibly met by Election Day;
Tools Reported Stolen At Hopkinsville Construction Site
Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say several tools with a total value of $4,645 were taken sometime between December 22nd and August 11th. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful.
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine
Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
Police Ask For Help Locating Vehicle After Hopkinsville Shooting
Police ask for help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
