So, we just got taken from a private practice medical office to a big corporate medical office with several other Dr.s my work load is now 4X s what it was and I can't keep up with MORE paperwork as well as keep my Patience safety as well as my own. It's come down to Quantity and NOT quality for my job. In Ortho QUALITY is always better. I have told my boss that I need an assistant and I feel it fell on deaf ears. We shall see, I'm going to wait for a minute longer and then start looking for another job that won't make me a patient at the office.🤦🤦
I just did this, only the 2nd time in my professional life. I work hard and take pride in my job, no matter what it is. I'm now disabled and have to work certain # of hrs. or put accommodations in. One way or another I still work hard. i was offered asst Mgr, knew it wasn't ideal going in. The head boss disregarded my accommodations and I ended up with a new injury and very hurt. She put me on the same schedule the following week. I showed up the 1st day, she mocked my disability and I left! BYEE 👋
People have been quitting since jobs began. Then again, this generation thinks being able to drive a stick is an exceptional talent. We were driving dirt roads at 10 with a three in the tree shifter.
Comments / 34