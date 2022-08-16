ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Sanna Marin: Pop star filmed dancing with Finnish PM insists ‘nothing inappropriate happened’

A singer says said “nothing inappropriate” happened between him and Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin after leaked footage shows them dancing closely at a nightclub.Olavi Uusivirta said he and Ms Marin were just friends, after a secretly filmed video released on Friday shows the pair dancing hip-to-hip with their arms around each other.At one point in the clip, it looks like he is pressing his face against her neck in what Finnish tabloid magazine Seiska alleged could have been a kiss – but Ms Marin, a 36-year-old married mother-of-one, disputed this. She said she believes Mr Uusivirta, 28, who...
#Hbo Max#The Documentary#British Royal Family
