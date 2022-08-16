Read full article on original website
Sturgis Fire crews respond to semi trailer fire early Thursday morning
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis area fire crews responded to a semi trailer on fire on U.S. Highway 14A early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 49. The fire slowed traffic in the area as crews put out the fire, which destroyed the trailer. Sturgis Fire, Fort...
Two dead in early morning shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police say two men are dead after a morning shooting in Rapid City. Police say they were called to the area of 100 Surfwood Drive around 7:40 Saturday morning for reports of shots fired. Upon entering an apartment, they found two males with fatal gunshot...
Belle Fourche wins team title at West River Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In high school golf Thursday, Belle Fourche claimed the team title of the West River Invitational held at Meadowbrook Golf Course. The Broncs finished with a low score 325 to take the title. Spearfish was second with a 332, Rapid City Stevens was third with a 337, Rapid City Central was fourth with a 343 and St Thomas More rounded out the top five with a 352. Sturgis finished in seventh with a 363.
