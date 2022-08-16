RAPID CITY, S.D. – In high school golf Thursday, Belle Fourche claimed the team title of the West River Invitational held at Meadowbrook Golf Course. The Broncs finished with a low score 325 to take the title. Spearfish was second with a 332, Rapid City Stevens was third with a 337, Rapid City Central was fourth with a 343 and St Thomas More rounded out the top five with a 352. Sturgis finished in seventh with a 363.

