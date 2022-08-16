ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Albany Herald

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Korean battery recycler brings $37 million investment to Stephens County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
