Diane Marie Muehlemann
STOUGHTON – Diane Marie Muehlemann, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Feb. 23, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Lou (Togstad) Davis. Diane was part of the first graduating class from Madison...
William E. Nieft
MADISON – William E. Nieft, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., the son of William and Selma (Johnson) Nieft. Bill graduated from Steinmetz High School and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the...
Colleen Kay Canney
Colleen Kay Canney – the one-and-only Irish Colleen, born on St. Patrick’s Day – passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and her Packers. She was a private person, but those who knew her well knew the inner child she kept near the surface and recognized the twinkle in her hazel eyes when something tickled her. When her belly laugh started (often leading to tears of hilarity), you couldn’t help but join in.
Judith Mae Wilson
Judith Mae Wilson, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was born on Aug. 15, 1956, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Donald and Betty (Wilke) Wilson. At the young age of 31, Judy suffered a stroke that limited her speech and mobility, but she...
Brian David Anderson
Brian David Anderson, age 43, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, August 15, 2022, at UW Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1979 in Madison, the son of James and Janet (Garrett) Anderson. He grew up in Madison, and in 1997 went on to college at UW Platteville, where he met the love of his life. Then later in life, he worked as a massage therapist.
Robert “Bob” Winckler
Robert “Bob” Winckler, age 61, passed away on August 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Kelly, Matt (Hannah), and Leah. Proud new grandpa to Lydia Winckler. Bob was born to George and Martina (Gau) Winckler and raised in West...
David Ronald Mickelson
David Ronald Mickelson, age 81, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, with Pastor Seth Hecox presiding. Burial will be held at Vienna Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Kelly E. Henry
Kelly E. Henry, 56, passed away early Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice facility in Janesville, WI. Kelly was born August 20, 1965 in Madison, WI to Sherry (Johnson) Tydrich and Daniel Carlson. Kelly dedicated over 20 years to her employer, WPS, before retiring early. During that...
Eleanor Agnes Anunson
MIDDLETON – Eleanor Agnes Anunson, age 98, died surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes Patton. Eleanor married Howard G. Anunson Sr. on April 16, 1949, in Towanda, Pa. She was...
Richard H. “Dick” Peik
MADISON – Pastor Richard H. “Dick” Peik, age 81, of Madison, Wis., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Hutchinson, Minn., the son of Howard and Lucille Peik, and passed away at his home in Madison.
Mark Thomas Schmidt
Mark Thomas Schmidt, a gentlemen, a scholar, and for many, a state of mind. He was called onward to the universe on May 18th, 2022 where he was last known to be in the mountains and forest that he loved most. Mark showed up fashionably early on May 14th, 1989....
Top Nurses 2022: Adam Schneider lets new ideas lead the way
When Adam Schneider’s grandmother was in the intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital, he watched the nurses as they cared for her. Schneider, 18 at the time, was intrigued. “When I saw what the nurses actually did, I felt like I just really aligned with...
Ilah R. Breitbach
Ilah R. Breitbach, age 88, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Irvin and Janet (Wahl) Olson. She was united in marriage to Norris Breitbach on June 20, 1959. Ilah...
Madison’s Top Nurses 2022
Nursing transcends the traditional idea of a “job.” For most, it’s a calling. Many of the nurses featured in this year’s Top Nurses awards found their calling because of a pivotal moment in their lives — Karen Nissen-Boryczka’s childhood heart surgery is what led her to a decades-long career in cardiac care; a teenaged Adam Schneider followed his heart after watching his grandmother being cared for in the hospital; and the stories Jessi Kendall heard as a waitress about her customers’ health challenges started her on a path to nursing school.
Coach of the Week: Wisconsin Dells’ Mike Janke
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — When Mike Janke started with Wisconsin Dells football, he was a volunteer assistant middle school coach. Fast forward to now, he’s the leader of the program who’s coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1986. He earned his way up to the head coach spot and that’s what he’s preaching to his Chiefs.
Fort Atkinson opens season with win over Milton
Kathryn Merck
Other journalism experience: I worked at KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri for four years. I was an anchor, reporter, and producer while also attending the Missouri School of Journalism, where I graduated in May of 2022. M-I-Z! Why did you decide to come to Madison? Madison has everything...
Top Nurses 2022: Jessi Kendall helps dismantle racism and health disparities
Jessi Kendall was only two years into her career as a bedside nurse when she took on the additional role of diversity and cultural congruence resource nurse at UW Health. “Even though I didn’t feel like I was ready, I said, ‘OK, let me just try it,’ ” Kendall says. “Ultimately, it changed a lot about how I think about myself in terms of being able to support my colleagues and my community when it comes to making sure that we’re providing quality care to anyone who comes through our doors.”
Reigning champion Waunakee beats DeForest 42-34
