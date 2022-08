The Utah boy who suffered a severe head injury when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday has received a get well message from his favorite Major League Baseball player. Mookie Betts, a right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, told Easton Oliverson, 12, on Facebook, “Hey Easton it’s Mookie Betts. I just want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon my man.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO