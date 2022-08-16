Devin Bush Says ACL Is Behind Him, Focused On ‘Getting Accustomed’ The Expectations Of Teryl Austin & Brian Flores

On Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, Tyson Alualu talked about what he wants to improve on heading into this year after missing most of last season. “I think everything, I think you always gotta improve your game, no matter if you’re in year one or year 13. There’s always so much to learn from this game and still a lot that I still gotta learn. So I think just being away from the game, it taught me a lot about the preparation that goes into being a top player. So I guess sitting back and looking at, looking from the game from a different perspective made me think about the preparation that I gotta do to prepare to get back, first get healthy and then right. All the mental aspects of the game that I gotta add to my game,” Alualu said.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO