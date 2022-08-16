ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
San Antonio, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
San Antonio, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
EAGLE PASS, TX

