FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after apartment fire on Northwest Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation after his apartment caught fire on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 7 p.m., Saturday, at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Gardina Street.
KSAT 12
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, left seriously injured
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been hospitalized after a vehicle struck her while crossing the street on the Northwest Side; San Antonio Police continue to search for the driver. On Saturday, at approximately 1 a.m., a woman attempting to walk north across Culebra Road was struck by a white 4-door vehicle.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after getting hit by vehicle on Blanco Road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the North Side. Police said a man in his 30s was walking on Blanco Road near West Avenue when he was hit before 10 p.m. The driver stopped to render...
KTSA
Man thrown several feet, dies after being hit by a train on San Antonio’s South side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to some railroad tracks on the South side where a man had been struck and killed by a train. It was just before 2:30 A.M. Friday near Hutchins Place where a man was standing on the tracks, waving his arms as the train approached.
KSAT 12
Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
KSAT 12
BCSO corporal arrested after causing damage to resident’s home while intoxicated, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s corporal is charged with criminal mischief after she showed up intoxicated to a resident’s home and damaged their front door when they didn’t answer, according to the sheriff’s office. The resident believed someone was trying to break-in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by train while trying to get the conductor's attention
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a train, causing a nearby intersection to be shut down during the investigation. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday off West Hutchins Place near South Zarzamora Street on the South Side. Police said the victim was on...
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
KSAT 12
Two small businesses at risk after couple’s truck, trailer stolen from home goods store North Side
SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, a San Antonio couple who relies on their truck and trailer with all their tools inside to make money with two small businesses was stolen. The theft happened while the couple shopped at the At Home store off U.S. 281. “The impact that it’s...
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
KSAT 12
Surveillance video shows suspect leaving Ingram Park Mall during pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said one suspect is detained, and deputies are working to track down another suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit before he ran inside of Ingram Park Mall. New video released Friday night showed the suspect running out of the...
KSAT 12
Man killed in fight along River Walk, witnesses said he was trying to get away from attacker
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed and another man was arrested following an altercation along the River Walk late Wednesday night, according to police. A preliminary report from SAPD states that the assault happened before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of River Walk, near West Crockett and N. St. Mary’s streets.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday
EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
