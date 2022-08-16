Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Photographer sues American Airlines after being tackled to floor for ‘bomb’ which was vintage camera
An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...
'Deadliest Catch' Has Snared a New Crew Member — Let's Meet Shyanne Smith
Your youth is, of course, the best time to explore, before life creeps in and slowly tethers you to one place (physically or emotionally). Sorry to sound depressing but that's just what growing up does, and Blink 182 did not warn us about that part. What better way to see...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chaos at San Diego Airport as terminal is evacuated with ‘passengers on planes told to return to TSA security’
PASSENGERS at an airport were asked to deplane and return to security on Thursday, resulting in several complaints online. Confused and frustrated travelers at San Diego International Airport were told to evacuate inside Terminal 2 West and East. Passengers on airplanes had to leave the aircraft and return through TSA...
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
RELATED PEOPLE
What did a big hotel do for a Miami Beach kid? A look back at a life-changing place
It’s Saturday morning. That means I’m at Mom and Dad’s store at the Carillon Hotel in Miami Beach.
Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon
The Ford Mustang GT uses a 5.0L Coyote V8 to make great power with less displacement than some Dodge and Chevrolet competition. The post Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
This Is How Fast A Stage-3 Harley Bagger Runs The Quarter-Mile
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are like LEGOs for adults. Looking for a throatier sound? There’s an exhaust and intake for that. Want more power and torque? Cams and big-bore kits should do the trick. While most manufacturers don’t recommend engine mods, the Motor Company fully encourages them, allowing riders to soup up their rides to the Nth degree.
NYC Cannabis Museum To Open This Winter, What Can Visitors Expect?
The Big Apple is getting its very own cannabis museum this coming winter, thanks to the former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey. The businessman is said to have signed a 10-year lease for a historic SoHo building at 427 Broadway and Howard Street, which he plans to turn into a 30,000-square-foot marijuana museum dubbed The House of Cannabis, reported The Real Deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
Indonesia Courts Tesla, Lucid Launches Model S Plaid Killer, Rivian Kills Cheapest Truck Trim, Insiders Repose Faith In Canoo And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks were caught in the maelstrom of a market-wide sell-off seen, primarily, in the final session of the week ending Aug. 19. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA traded with caution for the whole of the week ahead of the company’s stock split taking effect. Here are the...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
The Best Holographic Sights of 2022
Finding a holographic sight that best suits your needs depends on your intent with your rifle or carbine. As a firearms instructor for Fieldcraft Survival, I travel the country and see shooters from all walks of life training with holographic sights. Many of my students just hit the range to shoot and learn new techniques, but the majority of Fieldcraft’s clientele either carry a gun to work or for self-defense. With this goal in mind, users should discern whether their equipment is reliable and durable enough to perform when they need it.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0