The Independent

Photographer sues American Airlines after being tackled to floor for ‘bomb’ which was vintage camera

An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat

This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS
RideApart

This Is How Fast A Stage-3 Harley Bagger Runs The Quarter-Mile

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are like LEGOs for adults. Looking for a throatier sound? There’s an exhaust and intake for that. Want more power and torque? Cams and big-bore kits should do the trick. While most manufacturers don’t recommend engine mods, the Motor Company fully encourages them, allowing riders to soup up their rides to the Nth degree.
CARS
Benzinga

NYC Cannabis Museum To Open This Winter, What Can Visitors Expect?

The Big Apple is getting its very own cannabis museum this coming winter, thanks to the former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey. The businessman is said to have signed a 10-year lease for a historic SoHo building at 427 Broadway and Howard Street, which he plans to turn into a 30,000-square-foot marijuana museum dubbed The House of Cannabis, reported The Real Deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Indonesia Courts Tesla, Lucid Launches Model S Plaid Killer, Rivian Kills Cheapest Truck Trim, Insiders Repose Faith In Canoo And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks were caught in the maelstrom of a market-wide sell-off seen, primarily, in the final session of the week ending Aug. 19. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA traded with caution for the whole of the week ahead of the company’s stock split taking effect. Here are the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outdoor Life

The Best Holographic Sights of 2022

Finding a holographic sight that best suits your needs depends on your intent with your rifle or carbine. As a firearms instructor for Fieldcraft Survival, I travel the country and see shooters from all walks of life training with holographic sights. Many of my students just hit the range to shoot and learn new techniques, but the majority of Fieldcraft’s clientele either carry a gun to work or for self-defense. With this goal in mind, users should discern whether their equipment is reliable and durable enough to perform when they need it.
ELECTRONICS
