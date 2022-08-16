Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Barhorst official winner of 85th House race
SIDNEY — Earlier this week, Shelby, Champaign and Logan Counties certified their election results from the Aug. 2 special elections for State Central Committee members of the 12th District and the State Representative for the 85th district. With the certification of Champaign and Logan Counties’ primary election results, Tim...
Sidney Daily News
She’s a State Fair winner
Eliza Gariety, 17, won Outstanding of the Day and the Clock Trophy for her Staying Healthy 4-H project at the Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia. Eliza Gariety, 17, won Outstanding of...
