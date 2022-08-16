ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

Sidney Daily News

Barhorst official winner of 85th House race

SIDNEY — Earlier this week, Shelby, Champaign and Logan Counties certified their election results from the Aug. 2 special elections for State Central Committee members of the 12th District and the State Representative for the 85th district. With the certification of Champaign and Logan Counties’ primary election results, Tim...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

She’s a State Fair winner

Eliza Gariety, 17, won Outstanding of the Day and the Clock Trophy for her Staying Healthy 4-H project at the Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia. Eliza Gariety, 17, won Outstanding of...
OHIO STATE

