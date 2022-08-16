Read full article on original website
State Republican leaders seek ticket to Washington in CD 15 contest
Laurel Lee, Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo all vie for the GOP nomination in an open seat. A new Republican-leaning congressional seat in east Tampa Bay drew several high-profile women in state politics into the federal fray. Republican voters will now decide if former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, state Sen. Kelli Stargel or state Rep. Jackie Toledo advances to a General Election.
Gov. DeSantis announces charges against 20 voter fraud suspects
‘This is the day we begin taking fraud seriously.’. In the first major development out of Florida’s new elections investigation unit, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges and arrests against 20 individuals over voter fraud allegations. The announcement comes just days ahead of Florida’s Primary Election on Tuesday. The General...
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent
The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
Laurel Lee paints Primary opponents as cartoon villains in fresh ad
Comic-style video suggests Kelli Stargel and Jackie Toledo are masquerading as conservatives. Republican Laurel Lee’s congressional campaign just released ads characterizing her GOP Primary opponents as comic book villains. “Politicians Jackie Toledo and Kelli Stargel say one thing, do another!” a narrator states as images of the state lawmakers...
Progressive club rescinds Nikki Fried endorsement, backs Charlie Crist
The Sanibel Democratic group cited media reports on the Agriculture Commissioner's regulatory record. A progressive group based in Southwest Florida is rescinding its support for Democrat Nikki Fried days ahead of the Primary Election. Instead, the group now encourages voters to back Charlie Crist for the Democratic nomination for Governor.
‘A fresh and needed voice of reason’: Florida Leadership Council endorses Ashley Gantt in HD 109
'Ashely Gantt is tested, prepared and will always put Floridians first.'. The Florida Leadership Council (FLC) is throwing its collective weight behind Democratic community leader, lawyer and entrepreneur Ashley Gantt’s bid to represent north-central Miami-Dade County in House District 109. The group’s members include Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich,...
Lincoln Project claims Christina Pushaw is Ron DeSantis’ ‘master strategist’
'Alt-right activist who speaks fluent MAGA and directs all aspects of his campaign.'. The Lincoln Project is closing the week trolling Florida’s Governor, as he stumps for General Election candidates in Pennsylvania and Ohio, by purportedly pointing out the “master strategist” behind the curtain. In a Friday...
California love? Golden State poll shows Ron DeSantis competitive with Donald Trump
DeSantis is within 11 points of Trump in a hypothetical GOP Primary. Could the Golden State be golden for a potential Ron DeSantis presidential run in 2024?. Given its status as a blue state, there’s not much likelihood DeSantis could win California’s electoral votes in a 2024 Presidential General Election. But new poll of California Republicans suggests that DeSantis could give former President Donald Trump a run in a very-much-still-hypothetical 2024 Republican Presidential Preference ballot.
Relationships key, panelists say, for hospitality businesses’ media involvement
It’s not quite, “reporters — they’re just like us,” but there are a lot of similarities between working in news and hospitality, and a group of experts at the 2022 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Summit discussed what businesses can do to leverage reporting in order to get their story out.
HD 45 rumble to show which Republican might represent Disney
Carolina Amesty, Janet Frevola, Vennia Francois, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao seek the GOP nomination. The hottest Legislature election battle in Central Florida is taking place among Republicans wanting to represent the newly formed House District 45, covering the Walt Disney World region. The race has led to hundreds of...
