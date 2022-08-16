Read full article on original website
Looking For Ebola Virus Meds? WHO Recommends These Two Antibody Treatments
The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first guideline for Ebola virus disease therapeutics, with new recommendations for using two monoclonal antibodies. Following a systematic review and meta-analysis, WHO recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments, Ebanga (Ansuvimab, mAb114) and Inmazeb (REGN-EB3). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN Inmazeb became the first treatment...
nypressnews.com
Alzheimer’s disease: Simple 12 minute activity shown to reduce early signs of disease
Meditation may help some Alzheimer’s sufferers with symptoms of memory loss and a decline in thinking skills. It may also help to offset the stress that comes with the disease. Stress can intensify symptoms as it is linked to worse cognitive function. But since meditation can require some procedure, it is only likely to help people with early symptoms of the disease.
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
neurology.org
Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September
The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
nypressnews.com
Some artificial sweeteners can raise your blood sugar
Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, may impede the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels after eating, potentially due to associated changes in the microbiome. Two artificial sweeteners, saccharin and sucralose, have been found to increase blood sugar levels despite being thought not to. This may be related...
Phys.org
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
CNBC
BA.5 boosters could be here in the next 3 weeks, says Dr. Jha: 'These are substantial upgrades in our vaccines'
Dr. Ashish Jha has an updated prediction for when Covid booster shots targeting the omicron's BA.5 subvariant could be available: within the next three weeks or so. "We're going to know more about this in the upcoming weeks and these vaccines will become available by early to mid-September," Jha, the White House's Covid response coordinator, said at a virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Tuesday.
scitechdaily.com
New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases
New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
healthcanal.com
Does Fish Oil Help You Lose Weight 2022? Impressive Benefits to Know
Obesity and weight gain have fast become a global problem. With this, health authorities and nutrition experts are doing their part to advise the global population on possible solutions. One such solution is omega-3 fish oil, which is known to effectively help with weight loss. Current recommendations for counteracting obesity...
scitechdaily.com
Common Medication Found Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious Outcomes for COVID-19 Patients
Trial compared the effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial. Scientists have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study, which was published on August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine. The research was led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health.
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Millions Suffering From Diabetes May Soon See Relief From Some Of The Pain And Expenses Associated
Americans with diabetes have been relying on insulin injections to manage their illness for decades. Those injections can be painful, expensive and inconvenient. The daily invasive testing regimen adds to that pain and inconvenience. But new developments from companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd RKLY,...
MedicalXpress
GlyNAC supplementation reverses aging hallmarks in aging humans
A randomized, double blind human clinical trial conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals that supplementation with GlyNAC—a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine—improves many age-associated defects in older humans and powerfully promotes healthy aging. This is relevant because until now, there have been no solutions toward improving many of these age-related declines in people.
psychologytoday.com
Learning from Long Covid
Many physicians don’t accept Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS/ME) or Fibromyalgia are real diseases, so many sufferers lack a diagnosis. The causes of Long Covid are also unknown but it has been rapidly accepted as real. The reasons behind these different trajectories, and their consequences, have implications for how medicine...
Medical News Today
What is a kidney angiomyolipoma?
There are a few different types of kidney tumors, including angiomyolipoma. This type is benign (noncancerous) and consists of fat, muscle, and blood vessels. Angiomyolipomas do not typically cause symptoms and may not require treatment. However, in some cases, they may cause flank pain, blood in the urine, urinary tract infection (UTI), or kidney failure. Rarely an angiomyolipoma can result in a life threatening hemorrhage.
COVID linked to brain disorders 2 years on from infection
People who've had COVID-19 face increased risks of neurological and psychiatric conditions like brain fog, psychosis, seizures and dementia up two years after infection. Driving the news: That's according to a new large-scale University of Oxford study that also found anxiety and depression were more common after COVID, though typically subsided within two months of infection.
AMA
Omicron and BA.5: Questions patients may have and how to answer
Fueled by a highly transmissible subvariant of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, known as BA.5, SARS-CoV-2 infections are on the rise again. Even situations that have seemed to carry a relatively low risk, such as outdoor gatherings, may now pose a greater threat. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge...
