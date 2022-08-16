ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones has high praise for Agholor after Patriots-Panthers practice

FOXBORO -- One of the most impressive plays of Wednesday's joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers happened during an 11-on-11 drill in the second half of the session. The Patriots were inside the 20-yard line and quarterback Mac Jones took a chance in the corner of the end zone....
NFL
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman Jr. "dominates" Colts joint camp with Lions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been lighting up the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. Pittman "has hit it off with [quarterback Matt] Ryan right away," which is great news after the poor play of Carson Wentz a season ago, which capped the USC product's upside. There were signs of truly elite potential for Pittman in his sophomore campaign, and now we'll see if he takes an even bigger Year 3 jump like so many receivers before him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery

The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson’s Week 1 status after knee surgery gets key update from Jets coach Robert Saleh

Zach Wilson was back at the New York Jets’ training complex two days after surgery on his right knee, and coach Robert Saleh said the quarterback will start Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens if he’s “ready to go.” Right now, that appears to be a long shot, considering that the season opener is three […] The post Zach Wilson’s Week 1 status after knee surgery gets key update from Jets coach Robert Saleh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

