35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
6th Annual Hoptown Summer Salute
We invite you to join thousands of visitors for the 6th Annual Summer Salute Festival in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky. A fun filled 2-day live entertainment music festival with national headliners, attracting guests and locals to family fun, children rides/activities, food and merchant vendors and a variety of attractions that make this event a true gem of the south, in beautiful downtown Hopkinsville! Winner of IFEA’s prestigious Pinnacle Award as best festival event of its kind in the WORLD. The Jimmy Church Band headlines Friday night, 6 p.m. Saturday night headliner will be KC and The Sunshine Band coming to Hopkinsville. The festival runs Friday, August 26th – Saturday, August 27th, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is FREE for visitors, and they will want to purchase food and crafts.
Remarkable Rodeo Hosts 100 Kids
The Christian County Cattleman's Lonestar Rodeo will take place tonight, but 100 kids got a sneak peak at some of the action. Rodeo Spokeswoman, Rachel Boyd says they hosted a special needs rodeo this morning. She says its a rodeo all their own – a mini rodeo. Lonestar Rodeo...
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
Musical Motif Taking Shape For 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival
The musical entertainment spectrum of the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival continues to take shape, and a variety of ways. During Wednesday’s Ham Festival Committee Meeting, Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson super confirmed that Rubiks Groove, a successful 80’s and 90’s cover outfit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be producing a three-hour set that Saturday, October 15 — meaning it’ll roll closely to the 11 PM hour.
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
Motorcyclist flown following West Seventh Street collision
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following a collision on West Seventh Street Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. in front of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department when a motorcycle was reportedly rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist sustained possible neck and back injuries, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Christian, Todd counties red again on COVID map
Christian and Todd counties are red again on the COVID community spread level map, in addition to much of the remainder of western Kentucky. Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Lyon counties are also red, while Trigg and Caldwell counties are now in the yellow. Governor Andy Beshear is hopeful the state as...
Texas man drowns in Kentucky lake
The victim was identified as 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carlton Wilkins, 81, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 81-year-old Carlton Wilkins, of Cadiz, will be at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be at 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon, with Masonic Rites to follow at 6. Survivors include:. A son:...
Mary Alice Joiner Cook, 77, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 77-year-old Mary Alice Joiner Cook, of Savannah, Tennessee, and formerly of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning in Flat Lick Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Christian Co. beats Caldwell Co./Hopkinsville with a road loss at Ballard
The Christian Co. Colonels defeated The Caldwell Co. Tigers Friday Night at The Stadium of Champions. Colin Castleberry has the recap…. The Colonels travel to Logan Co. Friday night to take on The Cougars. Our F&M Bank pregame showbegins at 6:35pm on 98.7 Lite FM and lite987whop.com. The Hopkinsville...
Edward Krazel, Jr., 72, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 72-year-old Edward Krazel, Jr., of Cadiz, and formerly of California, will be held at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 28, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday, August 28. Survivors include:. Wife of 43 years: Barbara...
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
More Agencies Join In Search For Missing Person In Trigg County
The search for a man who possibly drowned at Lake Barkley Marina continues Friday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for a person that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina. Members of Trigg County Rescue...
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
