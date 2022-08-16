We invite you to join thousands of visitors for the 6th Annual Summer Salute Festival in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky. A fun filled 2-day live entertainment music festival with national headliners, attracting guests and locals to family fun, children rides/activities, food and merchant vendors and a variety of attractions that make this event a true gem of the south, in beautiful downtown Hopkinsville! Winner of IFEA’s prestigious Pinnacle Award as best festival event of its kind in the WORLD. The Jimmy Church Band headlines Friday night, 6 p.m. Saturday night headliner will be KC and The Sunshine Band coming to Hopkinsville. The festival runs Friday, August 26th – Saturday, August 27th, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is FREE for visitors, and they will want to purchase food and crafts.

