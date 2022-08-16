ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Spurs Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

Ranking the top ten sneakers worn by the San Antonio Spurs during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the San Antonio Spurs. The organization accelerated the rebuild with a blockbuster trade this summer that netted the organization several future draft picks.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Spurs last season.

Spurs Top Ten Kicks of 2021-22

10. Nike Kyrie 7 'Ky-D Weatherman'

Player: Drew Eubanks

Date: January 4, 2022

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Release Date: June 5, 2021

Average Resale Price: $154

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

9. Nike PG 5 'Daughters'

Player: Doug McDermott

Date: December 20, 2021

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Release Date: September 17, 2021

Average Resale Price: $125

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

8. Nike KD 14 'Multicolor'

Player: Devin Vassell

Date: December 20, 2021

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Release Date: July 24, 2021

Average Resale Price: $164

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

7. Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE

Player: Keldon Johnson

Date: December 4, 2021

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

6. Adidas Exhibit A 'Candace Parker'

Player: Lonnie Walker IV

Date: January 10, 2022

Opponent: New York Knicks

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: $90

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee Alt'

Player: Derrick White

Date: December 4, 2021

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Release Date: November 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $559

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

4. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'Blue Void'

Player: Joshua Primo

Date: February 9, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Release Date: June 20, 2021

Average Resale Price: $276

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

3. Nike Kobe 6 'Purple Gradient'

Player: Bryn Forbes

Date: January 1, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: May 5, 2011

Average Resale Price: $410

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Del Sol'

Player: Tre Jones

Date: January 1, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: June 3, 2021

Average Resale Price: $387

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

1. New Balance TWO WXY 'San Antonio'

Player: Dejounte Murray

Date: April 13, 2022

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans

Release Date: March 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $160

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

