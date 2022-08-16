San Antonio Spurs Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Ranking the top ten sneakers worn by the San Antonio Spurs during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the San Antonio Spurs. The organization accelerated the rebuild with a blockbuster trade this summer that netted the organization several future draft picks.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Spurs last season.

Spurs Top Ten Kicks of 2021-22

10. Nike Kyrie 7 'Ky-D Weatherman' Player: Drew Eubanks Date: January 4, 2022 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: June 5, 2021 Average Resale Price: $154 John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

9. Nike PG 5 'Daughters' Player: Doug McDermott Date: December 20, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: September 17, 2021 Average Resale Price: $125 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

8. Nike KD 14 'Multicolor' Player: Devin Vassell Date: December 20, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: July 24, 2021 Average Resale Price: $164 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

7. Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE Player: Keldon Johnson Date: December 4, 2021 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

6. Adidas Exhibit A 'Candace Parker' Player: Lonnie Walker IV Date: January 10, 2022 Opponent: New York Knicks Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: $90 Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee Alt' Player: Derrick White Date: December 4, 2021 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: November 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $559 Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

4. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'Blue Void' Player: Joshua Primo Date: February 9, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: June 20, 2021 Average Resale Price: $276 David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

3. Nike Kobe 6 'Purple Gradient' Player: Bryn Forbes Date: January 1, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: May 5, 2011 Average Resale Price: $410 Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Del Sol' Player: Tre Jones Date: January 1, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: June 3, 2021 Average Resale Price: $387 Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

1. New Balance TWO WXY 'San Antonio' Player: Dejounte Murray Date: April 13, 2022 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: March 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $160 Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

