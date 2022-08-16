ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Twisted Florida Ruling Says Pregnant Teen Isn’t ‘Mature’ Enough for Abortion

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InG4v_0hJI5Ksp00
Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty

A Florida appeals court will force a parentless 16-year-old girl to give birth because the teen is not “sufficiently mature” to decide for herself whether or not to terminate the pregnancy.

A circuit court judge previously denied the girl’s request to waive a state law requiring minors get parental consent for an abortion. On Monday, a three-judge panel upheld the decision .

“This is so profoundly wrong, on so many levels,” healthcare attorney Harry Nelson , who is not involved in the case, told The Daily Beast Tuesday. “...The true believers who think it’s a good thing to require children to have children, that they think this is going to be a net benefit to anyone, are in a delusional place.”

The unnamed teen, according to the appellate ruling, is getting a GED through a program for young people who have experienced traumatic events in their lives. In her petition, the girl—who lives with a relative and has an appointed guardian—argued that she is “still in school” and “is not ready to have a baby,” noting that her guardian was “fine with what [she] wants to do.”

She met with Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer J. Frydrychowicz, along with a case worker and a child advocate, but “inexplicably” did not request a lawyer who would have represented her for free, the ruling states.

“The trial judge displayed concern for the minor’s predicament throughout the hearing; she asked difficult questions of the minor on sensitive personal matters in a compassionate manner,” it continues. “The trial judge’s tone and method of questioning were commendable and her ability to produce a thoughtful written order in a rapid fashion is admirable (she prepared her written order immediately after the hearing, handing a copy thereafter to the minor).”

Frydrychowicz saw the case “as a very close call,” the ruling says, describing the judge’s impression of the teen as “credible” and “open,” and that she “showed, at times, that she is stable and mature enough to make this decision.”

It says the girl was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, but does not provide a specific timeline that would indicate how far along she would be now. She was “knowledgeable” about what was involved with terminating a pregnancy, and had done Google searches and read a pamphlet given to her at a medical clinic, the ruling notes. It also says the teen “acknowledges she is not ready for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child,” and “has valid concerns about her ability to raise a child.”

Still, Frydrychowicz chose to deny the petition—although she did not rule out reconsidering if the teen were “able, at a later date, to adequately articulate her request,” according to a partial dissent by Judge Scott Makar.

“Reading between the lines, it appears that the trial court wanted to give the minor, who was under extra stress due to a friend’s death, additional time to express a keener understanding of the consequences of terminating a pregnancy,” Makar wrote. “This makes some sense given that the minor, at least at one point, says she was open to having a child, but later changed her view after considering her inability to care for a child in her current station in life.”

However, Judges Harvey Jay and Rachel Nordby wrote in the main decision that the trial court found the teen “had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.”

Florida statute “allows for a remand to the trial court with instructions for a further ruling, but no such remand is warranted here,” the appeal judges declared. “The trial court’s order and findings are neither unclear nor lacking such that a remand would be necessary for us to perform our review under the statute.”

Nelson, the attorney, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the ripples from Monday’s decision are sure to be profound.

“This is going to have terrible ramifications for the young woman, for the baby that will be born because of this, and for society,” he said. “It’s almost like a form of servitude to block a young girl from an abortion.”

Aside from “generating horror,” decisions like Monday’s will only serve to force women to seek dangerous black market abortions, according to Nelson. This, he said, “will drive home the point that self-managed abortions away from the system are going to be the only option for many women.”

The teen’s case hinged upon 2020’s Parental Notice of and Consent for Abortion Act , which makes it a third-degree felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy of “an unemancipated minor without the required consent.”

“Thanks to Ron DeSantis, Florida is now forcing a teenager to give birth against her will,” Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Travis Reuther said in an emailed statement. “That is an appalling and dangerous overreach by the Governor, who claims to represent the ‘free state of Florida,’ but wants to make women’s healthcare decisions for them. DeSantis has refused to answer basic questions about abortion restrictions for months now, but his extreme bans are already leading to Florida women suffering severe consequences.”

Lucy Sedgwick, president & CEO of Ruth’s List Florida, an organization dedicated to electing pro-choice women in the state, told The Daily Beast the decision is not only “downright cruel, it’s unconscionable.”

“I cannot wrap my mind around the sheer hypocrisy of forcing a teenager to continue a pregnancy because she’s ‘not mature enough’—but she’s mature enough to carry and raise a child?” Sedgwick said. “Where’s the logic in that?”

The state is “sliding further backwards when it comes to our most basic freedoms,” according to Sedgwick. “Floridians overwhelmingly want and deserve the right to make our own reproductive healthcare decisions free from political interference. But with the loss of Roe and Florida Republicans hell bent on banning all abortion in the state, the most important thing we can do is get out and vote.”

According to Human Rights Watch, the majority of young people “voluntarily involve a parent or another trusted adult in their abortion decision, even if the law doesn’t require it. But for those who don’t—often because they fear abuse, deterioration of family relationships, being kicked out of the home, or being forced to continue a pregnancy—laws like Florida’s pose a barrier to their care.”

“I think we’re living in upside-down-world to the extent that anyone thinks this a good outcome on any level,” said Nelson. “It’s crazy that The Handmaid’s Tale has gone from a work of fiction to a non-fiction work in our lifetime. It is quite a powerful statement.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 145

Kookaloo2
4d ago

Yet you can get married at 17 in florida. You can't drink, buy cigarettes, or sign a contract but you CAN be forced into marriage and forced to give birth.

Reply(12)
29
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
4d ago

Florida has more problems, let’s just add one more. In the state of Florida people of lost freedom of speech, and now the state will tell you what you can and cannot do with your body for women.

Reply
11
Gooberheimer
4d ago

If she’s not mature enough for an abortion, she’s not mature enough to raise a healthy child.

Reply(3)
28
Related
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
AOL Corp

Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The Boston Globe#The Daily Beast
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too

Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
Salon

Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy