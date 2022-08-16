Police Seize Teen In Rash Of Thefts, Vandalism In And Around Hackensack Parking Garage

Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HACKENSACK PD

A rash of thefts and vandalism to vehicles in a Hackensack city parking garage was the work of a 15-year-old boy who was nabbed during a stakeout, authorities said.

Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage, including adjacent apartment building lots that had also been targeted, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

They also reviewed hours of security video from local businesses and developed leads, the captain said Tuesday.

Early one morning late last week, Officers Ben Farhi, Aaron Rios and Denisse Caero set up surveillance in the area and waited, Antista said.

Two juveniles were seized soon after, he said.

The older of the two was issued delinquency complaints for the thefts and criminal mischief. Police released him and the 12-year-old related boy he was with – who wasn’t charged -- to a parent pending further action.

Antista thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

Hackensack police encourage anyone who witnesses a crime or has information about one to reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Tips can be made anonymously on the website or by calling 844-466-6789 (24/7).

