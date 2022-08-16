Read full article on original website
AP_001590.c33e3cf186054d45a72c010a9dee644f.0137
4d ago
The blood of this police officer is squarely on whatever judge let this animal out of jail in the past.
Reply
13
T305
4d ago
He's better off pushing up daisy's anyways. This world is better off minus one more criminal. His record says it all. Prayers the officer fully recovers from his injuries that could have been completely avoided had he this criminal not been walking free amongst society.
Reply
4
Gladstone Matthews
4d ago
So,why wasn't he detained permanently, not having license, expired tag,no insurance,rwgistration,etc.etc.? If it were me or some other jo blow,our assessment would be in jail.These lame judges only warm their seats,and get paid to do nothing!
Reply
4
Related
'Who cares? Another dead cop': Florida firefighter terminated after text messages surface about deceased police officer
"Who cares? Another dead cop," the firefighter texted in a group chat. "Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence."
WPBF News 25
Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later
A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County, police said. His family had remained by his side at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
thefloridapundit.com
‘Who cares … ‘: Miami firefighter fired after derogatory remarks about death of police officer
The Miami-Dade Fire Chief reported the firing of a firefighter suspected of making derogatory remarks about a police detective who died in the line of duty earlier this week. Chief Joseph Zahralhan posted on Twitter that they determined Kevin Newcomb did indeed make those comments. Chief Joseph Zahralhan said in...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
Click10.com
Hialeah man appears in court to face charges after shooting nearly kills SoBe resident
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A man who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina who had just moved to South Beach appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Friday. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested on Thursday in...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in South Florida
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
treasurecoast.com
Two drunk thieves from Miami get arrested at Martin County Craft Store
Two drunk thieves from Miami get arrested at Martin County Craft Store. We seriously can’t make this stuff up. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that two drunk thieves from Miami got arrested at a Martin County Craft Store. This is what they said:. BOLD CRAFTERS...
Click10.com
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
cw34.com
Miami Fire Rescue fires firefighter for statement about the death of MDPD officer
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter was terminated from the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department on Thursday after officials say he made inappropriate comments about the death of a Miami-Dade police officer who died in the line of duty. According to the fire department the firefighter in question...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
miamisprings.com
Miami Beach Shooting Suspect Arrested in…Miami Springs
Miami Beach Police reported that an alleged shooting suspect was arrested by Miami Springs Police at the same Extended Stay America Hotel located on Fairway Drive in Miami Springs where Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team killed an alleged armed suspect that was connected to the fatal cop shooting this week.
Comments / 10